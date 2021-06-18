SIDFest to explore issues of interior design in post-COVID world

The Design by Numbers showcase at the Singapore Interior Design Festival. (PHOTO: Singapore Interior Design Festival)

SINGAPORE — The issue of interior design in a post-COVID world will be one of the major themes at this year's Singapore Interior Design Festival (SIDFest), which opened at the National Design Centre (NDC) on Thursday (17 June).

Elements such as better ventilation, air circulation and wellness-focused design have become more important, as people spend more time at home and in isolation at times, said Keat Ong, president of the Society of Interior Designers Singapore (SIDS).

"Good and effective design will play a major role in how offices, public spaces and homes are shaped in this new normal. Our inputs and expertise will come to the fore as mankind navigates this critical juncture in our history," he added.

These topics will be discussed during the month-long festival, in events such as the SIDS Symposium, which will be attended both physically and virtually by delegates from the International Federation of Interior Architects/Designers and the international design community.

The subject will also be touched on at the Asia Roundtable, which will feature industry leaders from 15 countries and territories in the Asia-Pacific region. It will also be explored at the Generation Next showcase, which will feature works from Singapore youth who were tasked to improve, rethink and tackle issues in living with the new norm in a post-pandemic world.

Festival resilience despite cancellation and postponement

The SIDFest, which is into its third edition, was officially opened by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah, who is also Second Minister for Finance and National Development.

The festival was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was postponed for a month this year after Singapore entered a state of heightened alert last month.

As such, its theme "Optimised/Optimism" aims to capture the resilience and innovative spirit of the interior design community.

Story continues

"It conveys a sense of hope and focusing on the future, to explore how our local designers can elevate designs in a post-pandemic world. Even though these are challenging times, there is much to be hopeful about," said Indranee during the opening of the festival.

Interactive, multi-sensory showcases for public

The SIDFest is open to the public at the NDC from 18 June to 18 July, and features interactive, multi-sensory showcases and discussions on key emerging issues facing the design world today.

One of the highlights is the Design By Numbers showcase, in which designers use assigned numbered plots at the NDC atrium to build large-scale inhabitable structures of varying heights and sizes.

“From experiential tunnels, a glass corridor with brush strokes, to an installation exploring the metamorphosis from sand to quartz, it’s all quite excitingly varied and with very intriguing results. It’ll be a multi-sensory treat," said festival director Dennis Cheok.

SIDFest will also see the inaugural SIDS 20 Under 45 Awards, recognising the works of some of the most promising young interior designers in Singapore. The awards will be given out at a ceremony on 16 July.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore