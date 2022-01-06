9 shows to watch out for from Apple TV+

Dave Franco in The Afterparty, Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show, and Lee Sun-kyun in Dr Brain. (Images: Apple)

It's been a little over two years since the launch of Apple TV+ in November 2019. While the streaming platform from the computer company is one of the newer kids on the block in the streaming scene, it's been steadily building its catalogue of shows. Apple has been able to draw notable stars and talents for its movies and TV series.

So what's good to watch on Apple TV+? There's a lot of content to check out, for sure, but if you're wondering where to start, fret not. We've curated a selection of Apple TV+'s current hit shows as well as upcoming films and series to watch out for.

If any of these shows catch your fancy, you can subscribe to Apple TV+ here.

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links in this article, we may receive a commission.

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show. (Still: Apple)

The Morning Show

This drama which stars Steve Carell, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon was one of the headlining shows when Apple TV+ was launched in 2019.

The Morning Show tackled pertinent social issues such as sexual misconduct, cancel culture and racism through the lens of the people who work on a morning news programme.

Season 2 just ended in Nov 2021 and while Apple hasn't officially greenlit a third season, Witherspoon and Aniston, who are also executive producers of the show, have broached the idea of carrying on the series.

Lee Sun-kyun in Dr. Brain. (Still: Apple TV+)

Dr. Brain

K-dramas are among the most popular TV programmes in Asia, and Apple TV+ made its foray into this genre with, Dr. Brain, a dark sci-fi thriller starring Parasite's Lee Sun-kyun.

Lee is a scientist, Se-won, who develops a technology that allows people to download the minds of other people and animals, including the dead, into their own. After his family dies in a mysterious accident, he "syncs" his brain with the dead to access their memories as he searches for clues to solve the mystery of their deaths.

Story continues

Lee Pace and Laura Birn in Foundation. (Still: Apple)

Foundation

Foundation is an ambitious adaptation of the renowned science fiction book series of the same title by author Isaac Asimov.

The show charts the story of a group of scientists in the far future, led by mathematician Hari Seldon (Jared Harris), who seek to preserve human civilisation after Seldon scientifically predicts the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

The epic scope of the story is done justice by the show's impressive production value and visual effects.

All ten episodes of Foundation are now available to stream. The show has been renewed for a second season.

Denzel Washington in The Tragedy Of Macbeth. (Still: Apple)

The Tragedy Of Macbeth

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star as the power-hungry couple in Joel Coen's adaptation of the Shakespeare play, a tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning.

The film is getting buzz for its stars' powerful performances as well as its arresting black-and-white visual style.

In Singapore, The Tragedy Of Macbeth is getting a hybrid release. It will premiere at the Projector cinema on 12 January ahead of the film's streaming release on Apple TV+ on 14 January.

Charlotte Nicdao and Rob McElhenney as video game makers Poppy and Ian in Mythic Quest. (Photo: Apple)

Mythic Quest

Mythic Quest was Apple TV+'s first sitcom series when it premiered in Feb 2020, and the show quickly became a hit. The show was given a two-season order through Season 4 after the conclusion of Season 2 in 2021.

Created by Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, known for their work on It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Mythic Quest follows a team of game developers navigating the challenges of running a popular World of Warcraft-style video game.

Even if you're not a hardcore gamer, you'll appreciate the funny escapades of the characters as the show is simply a workplace comedy at heart.

Hailee Steinfeld in Dickinson. (Still: Apple)

Dickinson

Before she became the new Hawkeye of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hailee Steinfeld was the American poet Emily Dickinson in Apple TV+'s critically acclaimed comedy-drama Dickinson.

Dickinson recently concluded its story in December with its third and final season. The show follows the romantic and family life of the real-life artist as the American Civil War rages in the 1850s.

Many other famous writers are featured in the show as well, including Walt Whitman, Sylvia Plath and Louisa May Alcott.

Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint in Servant. (Still: Apple)

Servant

This psychological thriller from M. Night Shyamalan follows a couple mourning the death of their infant child who experiences strange occurrences after hiring a young nanny to take care of "baby Jericho".

Jericho isn't a real baby, though. He's a reborn doll – a doll made to resemble an actual baby. The mentally ill bereaved mother and the mysterious nanny act as though Jericho is alive, however. Yep, it's as creepy as it sounds.

The third season of Servant will premiere on 21 January. The show has already been renewed for a fourth season, which Shyamalan said will be the final season of the series.

Golshifteh Farahani, Azhy Robertson and Tara Moayedi in Invasion. (Still: Apple)

Invasion

The first season of Invasion concluded recently in December, and the science-fiction drama has been renewed for a second season.

The series follows alien attacks on Earth seen through the perspectives of multiple characters around the globe.

Invasion was created by Simon Kinberg, known for his work on the X-Men films, and David Weil. Its cast includes Sam Neill, Shamier Anderson and Golshifteh Farahani.

Tiffany Haddish in The Afterparty. (Still: Apple)

The Afterparty

Murder-mystery comedy series, The Afterparty, was created by Chris Miller and Phil Lord, who are known for their work on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Lego Movie, and 21 Jump Street.

The Afterparty stars Tiffany Hadish as a cop who investigates the death of a flamboyant pop star (Dave Franco) at a high school reunion. Each episode will explore a different character’s account of the events leading up to the alleged murder.

The show's cast features an ensemble of other well-known comedians, including Sam Richardson (Veep), Zoë Chao (Love Life), and Ben Schwartz (Space Force, Parks And Recreation).

The eight-episode first season will premiere on 28 January with three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.

Click here to subscribe to Apple TV+

Get more TV and movie news from Yahoo Life on our Entertainment page.