Shopping: These eye palettes and products ramp up your shadow game

Reta Lee
·Editor-in-Chief, Lifestyle
·2-min read
In this article:
(PHOTO: Getty Images)
(PHOTO: Getty Images)

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

In the earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve noticed fewer people with makeup as we went about with our errand runs.

As the months progressed, and further easing of restrictions took place, eye makeup and filled-in brows are plentiful in public. Wearing face masks has become the new norm in our daily lives, and masks have been disrupting the beauty industry as sales for lipsticks plunge and eye category increase.

According to a Net-A-Porter APAC report, in the month leading up to 4 May, sales for the eye beauty category saw increases this year in the following segments: lashes +42% vs. last year; eyeliner +74% vs. last year; and eyeshadow +73% vs. last year.

As a makeup wearer myself, I observed two uses: one, I’ve been wearing eye makeup that has long-lasting effect as I take on more webinars and Zoom meetings throughout the day; and secondly, I use makeup as an escape, to reflect my personality.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cheryl Ow Hui (@cherylmua)

On her Instagram account, makeup artist Cheryl Ow shares tips on how to look fresh on Zoom calls, and we couldn’t agree more: “Truth of the matter is, we are most probably in our PJs and the last thing you want to do is to put on a full face of makeup for one meeting and go back to (lounging) in our own house.”

Mua uses a foundation primer, which helps lighten the under eye circles. She also advises us to go ‘easy’ on the concealer, and use our fingers (to dab) if we’re used to it.

On the eyebrows, if we are looking for some definition, Mua suggests using an eyebrow powder to fill in the product in our brows.

If mascara is not your thing, Mua says opting for an eyeliner would do the trick too.

In addition, makeup artist Larry Yeo says eye palettes are “perfect for our situation now with the mask being compulsory; it is time to perk up our peepers and express them with our personalities (not overload them with excessive liners or stacked heavy lashes).”

“Be simple and stick to what the combination is suggested to you; or just mix around the colours because they complement each other so well!”

Here are some eye palettes and products we think you may want to get your hands on and ramp up your shadow game.

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette | S$90

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette. (PHOTO: Sephora)
Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette. (PHOTO: Sephora)

Huda Beauty Pastel Obsession | (now S$24 before S$48)

Huda Beauty. (PHOTO: Sephora Singapore)
Huda Beauty. (PHOTO: Sephora Singapore)

Tarte Rainforest Of The Sea High Tides & Good Vibes Eyeshadow Palette (Limited Edition) | now S$35.40 before S$59

Tarte Rainforest Of The Sea&#x002122; High Tides & Good Vibes Eyeshadow Palette. (PHOTO: Sephora)
Tarte Rainforest Of The Sea™ High Tides & Good Vibes Eyeshadow Palette. (PHOTO: Sephora)

Victoria Beckham Beauty Smoky Eye Brick | approx. S$123

Victoria Beckham Beauty Smoky Eye Brick. (PHOTO: Net-A-Porter)
Victoria Beckham Beauty Smoky Eye Brick. (PHOTO: Net-A-Porter)

Sephora Size Up Mascara | S$23

Sephora Size Up Mascara. (PHOTO: Sephora)
Sephora Size Up Mascara. (PHOTO: Sephora)

Tartelette Full Bloom Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Palette (Limited Edition) | S$80

Tarte Tartelette. (PHOTO: Sephora)
Tarte Tartelette. (PHOTO: Sephora)

Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand | S$39

Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand. (PHOTO: Sephora)
Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand. (PHOTO: Sephora)

Charlotte Tilbury The Feline Flick Eyeliner | S$48

Charlotte Tilbury The Feline Flick Eyeliner. (PHOTO: Sephora)
Charlotte Tilbury The Feline Flick Eyeliner. (PHOTO: Sephora)

Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer - Illuminating Face Primer

Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer. (PHOTO: Sephora)
Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer. (PHOTO: Sephora)

