If you, like me, spend hours trawling the Internet for the best deals, primarily fitness related paraphernalia, you have come to the right place. Don't even worry about exceeding your screen time. When it comes to scoring the best bargains, Yahoo Shopping has got you covered.

What better way to kickstart your long weekend shopping than Nike’s up to 20% Start Fresh curated sale? Psst, key in code “RAYA20” to enjoy the three-day sale, from today till 1 May only.

Shop 3 day Nike sale now

Here are what caught our eye.

Jordan MA2. PHOTO: Nike

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Ekiden. PHOTO: Nike

Men's Brief-Lined Running Shorts, S$65

Men's Brief-Lined Running Shorts. PHOTO: Nike

Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% Flyknit Ekiden. PHOTO: Nike

Nike Metcon 7. PHOTO: Nike

Nike Renew Serenity Run. PHOTO: Nike

Medium-Support 1-Piece Padded Keyhole Sports Bra. PHOTO: Nike

Nike Air More Uptempo. PHOTO: Nike

Nike Air Force 1 LV8. PHOTO: Nike

Want more fitness-related sales?

Shop all Nike Sale Shop 35% off Puma Sale

Shop up to 60% off JD Sports Sale Shop up to 40% off Alo Yoga Sale Shop Lululemon We Made Too Much Sale Under Armour's Buy 2, Get Extra 20% off Sale Skechers Sale of up to 30% off sitewide

Apple Watch Series 7

Track your progress with Fitbit