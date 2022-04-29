Shop Nike's 3 day sale now. Sizes are running out!
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Shopping
If you, like me, spend hours trawling the Internet for the best deals, primarily fitness related paraphernalia, you have come to the right place. Don't even worry about exceeding your screen time. When it comes to scoring the best bargains, Yahoo Shopping has got you covered.
What better way to kickstart your long weekend shopping than Nike’s up to 20% Start Fresh curated sale? Psst, key in code “RAYA20” to enjoy the three-day sale, from today till 1 May only.
Here are what caught our eye.
Men’s sale
Jordan MA2, S$199
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Ekiden, S$209
Men's Brief-Lined Running Shorts, S$65
Women’s sale
Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% Flyknit Ekiden, S$439
Nike Metcon 7, S$169.90 (was S$209)
Nike Renew Serenity Run, S$59.90 (was S$129)
Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Padded Keyhole Sports Bra, S$65
Kids’ sale
Nike Air More Uptempo, S$205
Nike Air Force 1 LV8, S$129
Want more fitness-related sales?
Shop all Nike Sale Shop 35% off Puma Sale
Shop up to 60% off JD Sports Sale Shop up to 40% off Alo Yoga Sale Shop Lululemon We Made Too Much Sale Under Armour's Buy 2, Get Extra 20% off Sale Skechers Sale of up to 30% off sitewide
Track your progress with Fitbit