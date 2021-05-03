Shoot hoops at Boss x Russell Athletic showcase at Mandarin Gallery

·1-min read
Boss x Russell Athletic. (PHOTO: Boss)
Boss x Russell Athletic. (PHOTO: Boss)

The Boss x Russell Athletic collection launches in Singapore in Boss’ Store in Mandarin Gallery, and it will house the exclusive Boss x Russell Athletic collaboration. The collection features a cool unisex collection, and brings together the best of both worlds, uniting archive inspiration from each to drive change.  

To celebrate the arrival of the collection in Singapore, Boss will showcase an immersive, off-court experience located outside the Mandarin Gallery entrance along Orchard Road. Modelled after a basketball court, highlights include a pink vending machine displaying a curated selection of Boss x Russell Athletic off-court classics and limited-edition BOSS x Russell Athletic basketballs, and a striking basketball court and bleachers display for photo opportunities.

Fans are welcomed to challenge themselves with an AR basketball game that is available in-store via a QR code. Own your game from your mobile phones and test your skills at the hoop. The game features a built-in leaderboard and the highest scorers weekly from now till May 8 will stand a chance to win an exclusive BOSS x Russell Athletic basketball.

The multi-channel #BOSSxRussellAthletic activation will include a social media campaign featuring a diverse group of local talents. The assets will also include players from the Singapore Slingers like Delvin Goh, Lanvin Raj, Ng Han Bin and Xavier Alexander showing off their skills using the signature BOSS x Russell Athletic basketball.

The BOSS x Russell Athletic showcase is located outside the Mandarin Gallery entrance along Orchard Road, and open to the public from now to 10 May 2021.

The BOSS x Russell Athletic collection will be available at Boss Mandarin Gallery (#01-06)

Latest stories

  • This is a "Significant" Factor in Getting Dementia, New Study Shows

    An estimated 5 million adults are living with dementia, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and by 2060 that number is predicted to multiply to almost 14 million. Dementia isn't a disease or illness itself, but a term used to describe an "impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities—" and isn't a normal part of aging. There are a number of risk factors of dementia, including age, family history, race/ethnicity and even heart health. Now, a new study has identified something else that can up your chances of degenerative memory loss. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It.Sustaining a Head Injury "Significantly" Increases Your Chances of DementiaAccording to a recent study from the University of Pennsylvania published in the Alzheimer's&Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, sustaining a head injury may increase your chances of developing dementia later in life. Using data from over 14,000 people who participated in the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities Study, they identified that a quarter (24%) had suffered a head injury. The participants were followed for a median of 25. Then, using cognitive assessments, interviews, medical codes and death certificate codes researchers were able to identify dementia cases. They determined that those who had suffered a head injury were 1.25 times more likely to develop dementia than those who hadn't. In total, one out of ten dementia cases were attributed to at least one prior head injury. "Head injury is a significant risk factor for dementia, but it's one that can be prevented," lead study author Andrea L.C. Schneider, an assistant professor of neurology at Penn, said in a press release. "Our findings show that the number of head injuries matter – more head injuries are associated with greater risk for dementia. While head injury is not the only risk factor for dementia, it is one risk factor for dementia that is modifiable by behavior change such as wearing helmets and seat belts.""Given the strong association of head injury with dementia, there is an important need for future research focused on prevention and intervention strategies aimed at reducing dementia after head injury," Schneider said. "The results of this study have already led to several ongoing research projects, including efforts to uncover the causes of head injury-related dementia as well as investigations into reasons underlying the observed sex and race differences in the risk of dementia associated with head injury."RELATED: 5 Ways to Prevent Dementia, Says Dr. Sanjay GuptaHere's Why You Lose Your Memory"Dementia is caused by damage to brain cells. This damage interferes with the ability of brain cells to communicate with each other. When brain cells cannot communicate normally, thinking, behavior and feelings can be affected," says the Alzheimer's Association. "The brain has many distinct regions, each of which is responsible for different functions (for example, memory, judgment and movement). When cells in a particular region are damaged, that region cannot carry out its functions normally. Different types of dementia are associated with particular types of brain cell damage in particular regions of the brain. For example, in Alzheimer's disease, high levels of certain proteins inside and outside brain cells make it hard for brain cells to stay healthy and to communicate with each other. The brain region called the hippocampus is the center of learning and memory in the brain, and the brain cells in this region are often the first to be damaged. That's why memory loss is often one of the earliest symptoms of Alzheimer's." And to protect your health, don't miss these Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Deadly" Cancers.

  • See Rebel Wilson's Touching Words Revealing Fertility Struggles

    Rebel Wilson has never been one to shy away from revealing posts on social media, where the beloved star of Pitch Perfect and Pain&Gain has chronicled—and celebrated—her 65-pound weight loss journey for the past year and a half. But in her latest Instagram post, in which she strikes a somber pose in front of a moody sunset, she appears to reveal some heartbreaking news."I got some bad news today and didn't have anyone to share it with…but I guess I gotta tell someone," the actress wrote. "To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) She didn't elaborate on the specifics of what occurred. She only added: "The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn't make sense…but I hope there's light about to shine through all the dark clouds."Last year, the now 41 year-old actor did reveal in an Instagram Live that one of the driving reasons for turning around her health in the first place—and ultimately losing weight—was for the sake of potential future fertility treatments. "I was thinking fertility and having quality eggs in the bank," she explained. "I was like, 'OK, I'm gonna do this, I'm gonna get healthy.'"As anyone who has gone through the process of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) can tell you, it's an extremely difficult experience—and failed pregnancies are shockingly common. "Women have a lower chance of getting pregnant from IVF after age 35, and in part because there is a higher risk of miscarriage as women age, especially for those older than 40," say the health experts at Penn Medicine. They also note that women aged 41 to 42 have a 5.7% likelihood "of a full-term, normal birthweight" child via the treatment.Studies have shown that the process of IVF can be a harrowing journey that can have a major impact on your psychological well-being and can lead to depression, as well as less self-esteem and self-confidence.So far, Wilson's reps haven't immediately responded to requests for comment. For more health and fitness news from celebrities, see how Kelly Osbourne Opens Up About Her 90-Pound Weight Loss.

  • Sofia Richie Makes a Case For Pajamas All Day in a Printed Silk Set & Comfy Thong Sandals

    Now this is a trend we can get behind.

  • The #1 Reason You Could Get Cancer, According to Science

    You think of cancer as inevitable, like death and taxes, emphasis on the former. The statistics are indeed scary: In 2019, cancer overtook heart disease as the leading cause of death in middle-aged adults living in wealthy countries. Almost 4 in 10 Americans will be diagnosed with cancer this year, and nearly 600,000 will die of the disease. Yet you shouldn't feel helpless: In fact, 30 to 50 percent of cancer cases are fully preventable, the World Health Organization says. How? By avoiding these most common cancer-causing habits. Read on for the #1 cause and the rest of this life-saving list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It. 1 Smoking The most common cancer is lung cancer, and the most common cause of lung cancer is smoking. Tobacco smoke contains 7,000 chemicals, and at least 70 of them are carcinogens, raising your risk of cancer in nearly every part of the body. According to the WHO, tobacco use is the single greatest avoidable risk factor for cancer death; it kills nearly 6 million people a year worldwide. The Rx: If you smoke, stop. (It's never too late: Studies show that even smokers who quit as senior citizens extend their lives.) If you don't use tobacco, don't start. 2 Eating Too Much Sugar Americans eat too much added sugar, and it may lead to an increased risk of cancer. The latest Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends consuming no more than 12 teaspoons of sugars a day. The average American gets 17 teaspoons! Eating too much added sugar can lead to obesity and inflammation—two cancer risk factors.The Rx: Cut down on added sugars in your diet. That's easier to do, now that food manufacturers are required to list them as a separate line on Nutrition Facts labels. Check them on every packaged product you buy. 3 Eating Processed Meat In 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer officially classified processed meat as a human carcinogen; they're prepared with chemicals that have been found to damage cells in the colon and rectum. In fact, eating just 1.8 ounces a day can increase your risk of colorectal cancer by 18 percent. What counts as processed meat? Ham, sausage, hot dogs, pepperoni and salami, beef jerky and deli meats, including turkey and roast beef.The Rx: The MD Anderson Cancer Center recommends eating processed meat less frequently or not at all, and increasing the number of plant-based or meatless meals you eat each week. 4 Eating Processed Foods "Processed foods are packed with myriad toxic chemicals which can increase cancer risk," says Yeral Patel, MD, a board-certified family medicine physician in Newport Beach, California. "Consumption of processed foods causes inflammation—one of the leading contributors to cancer—and these foods also lack key micronutrients (essential vitamins and minerals) on which our bodies depend to rid themselves of harmful toxins."The Rx: Fill your diet with as many whole foods as you can, and ensure the packaged foods you buy contain as few ingredients as possible. 5 Working the Late Shift Women who work the night shift have a 19 percent higher risk of cancer, according to a 2018 meta-analysis of studies published in the journal Cancer Biomarkers and Prevention. Researchers theorize that staying up at night disrupts production of the sleep hormone melatonin, which may protect against the disease.The Rx: If you work the graveyard shift, you may want to switch to daylight hours. 6 Using Talcum Powder A study in the journal Epidemiology found that using talcum powder (baby powder) on the area surrounding the genitals increased the risk of developing ovarian cancer by 33 percent. Another study found that using talcum powder raised endometrial cancer risk by 24 percent. Why? Some researchers theorize that talc, the mineral that is mined to make talcum powder, is often contaminated with asbestos, a potent carcinogen.The Rx: Avoid talcum powder. For personal hygiene, use a natural alternative such as cornstarch instead. 7 Using Plastic Some plastic containers contain BPA, a synthetic hormone that can disrupt the body's endocrine system and potentially increase the risk of breast cancer. The Rx: It's not definitive that plastic actually causes cancer. But it's a good idea to choose plastics that are BPA-free and to use alternative containers, such as glass, whenever possible. 8 Eating Fries and Chips Acrylamide is a chemical found in tobacco smoke and industrial products. It's also formed when vegetables, like potatoes, that contain certain sugars are heated. Those foods include french fries, potato chips, crackers, breads, cookies and breakfast cereals. Animal studies show that acrylamide can damage DNA, raising cancer risk. Although the research isn't definitive in humans, why risk it?The Rx: Reducing the amount of processed foods you eat in general is a proven way to reduce cancer risk and improve heart health. (Read: You should be cutting down on those fries, chips and cookies anyway.) RELATED: The Easiest Way to Avoid a Heart Attack, Say Doctors 9 Poor Oral Hygiene A 2018 study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute found that gum disease is associated with a 24 percent increase in lung and colorectal cancer. Why? Researchers theorize gum disease may change immune response or distribute harmful bacteria throughout the body.The Rx: Practice good oral hygiene: Brush and floss twice a day, and see your dentist twice a year. 10 Stressing Out There isn't strong evidence that stress can directly cause cancer. But, the National Cancer Institute notes, stressed people are likely to develop bad habits such as "smoking, overeating, or drinking alcohol—all of which increase cancer risk.The Rx: Take active steps to reduce stress, including exercise, socializing, doing relaxation exercises or talking with a mental-health professional. RELATED: 5 Ways to Prevent Dementia, Says Dr. Sanjay Gupta 11 Eating Charred Meat According to the National Cancer Institute, studies have found that flame-grilling or frying meat at high temperatures can form chemicals that can damage DNA, increasing your risk of cancer.The Rx: Avoid blackened meats. Baking, roasting and broiling are safer cooking methods. If you can't live without the barbecue, don't overcook. Marinating your meat for 30 minutes before grilling, and/or zapping it in microwave for 60 seconds after, drastically reduces cancer-causing compounds caused by flame-grilling. 12 Using Parabens According to research published in the Journal of Applied Toxicology, parabens—chemical preservatives used in toothpastes, shampoos, deodorants and cosmetics—are easily absorbed through the skin and can boost the growth of breast cancer cells.The Rx: Look for products that are paraben-free. Common parabens include methylparaben, propylparaben, ethylparaben and butylparaben. 13 In the Bedroom Sorry to break it to you. According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, cases of oropharyngeal cancer have risen in the United States over three decades, and HPV (human papillomavirus) is the culprit. The Rx: The good news: Research has shown that the HPV vaccine protects against oral cancer in addition to cervical cancer. Get your children vaccinated as recommended. And the FDA recently approved the vaccine up to age 45. 14 Inhaling Secondhand Smoke Just like smoking itself, inhaling secondhand smoke causes lung cancer. It has also been linked to an increased risk of breast cancer, nasal sinus cavity cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer in adults and leukemia, lymphoma and brain tumors in children, the National Cancer Institute says.The Rx: Avoid secondhand smoke whenever possible. Researchers at Stanford University suggest moving at least six feet away from smokers to lower your exposure. 15 Excessive Drinking According to the National Cancer Institute, drinking alcohol can increase your risk of cancer of the mouth, throat, esophagus, larynx, liver, and breast. The more you drink, the higher your risk of getting cancer.The Rx: Health experts, including the American Cancer Society, recommend moderate drinking: No more than two alcoholic drinks a day for men, and one for women. 16 Not Exercising Regularly "One of the biggest causes of cancer is leading a sedentary lifestyle," says Patel. "The human body needs to move. Exercise is crucial to help eliminate harmful toxins from the body." The Rx: "Simply breaking a sweat by walking (or doing some kind of cardio) for 30 to 40 minutes a day is enough exercise to reduce risk," says Patel. 17 Chronic Inflammation Inflammation is a good thing—it's the first step as the immune system clicks into gear to heal a wound. But chronic inflammation throughout the body, when there is no injury, can damage DNA and lead to cancer. What causes chronic inflammation? Smoking, excessive drinking and a poor diet rife with processed foods and added sugar.The Rx: Don't smoke, drink moderately or not at all, and eat an anti-inflammatory diet such as the Mediterranean Diet, which emphasizes fruits and vegetables, lean protein and healthy fats and de-emphasizes added sugars and processed foods. 18 Excessive Sun Exposure Sunlight produces ultraviolet (UV) radiation, which is the number one cause of skin cancer, including squamous cell and basal cell carcinoma. Getting a sunburn just once every two years can triple your risk of melanoma, the deadliest type of skin cancer.The Rx: Wear sunscreen of at least 30 SPF during prolonged sun exposure. Avoid tanning beds. Do a self-check once a month for any moles or freckles that have changed shape, size, appearance or color or are bleeding. And have your healthcare provider do a full-body check for signs of skin cancer once a year. 19 Being Overweight According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, 13 cancers are associated with being overweight or obese, including esophagus, thyroid, postmenopausal breast, gallbladder, stomach, liver, pancreas, kidney, ovaries, uterus, colon and rectum. Researchers aren't sure how excess fat leads to cancer, but the statistics are stark and clear: A CDC analysis found that 40 percent of cancers diagnosed in the United States are now associated with being overweight or obese.The Rx: Maintain a healthy weight as a lifestyle, via regular exercise and a sensible diet grounded in plenty of whole foods.RELATED: The #1 Cause of Diabetes, According to Science 20 Not Eating Enough Fruits and Vegetables According to a study published in the journal Cancer Prevention Research, "consumption of fruit and/or vegetables has been inversely associated with head and neck, esophageal, stomach, and colorectal cancer risk." Researchers hypothesize that's because fruit and vegetables are rich in fiber, antioxidants and detoxifying enzymes.The Rx: At every meal, aim to fill half your plate with fruits and vegetables. The current Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends eating at least 2 ½ cups of vegetables and 2 cups of fruit every day. And to protect your health, don't miss these Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Deadly" Cancers.

  • This Recalled Pork Could Be In Your Fridge Right Now, USDA Says

    Almost 1,000 pounds of Hempstead Foodservice pork chop products are being recalled because they were misbranded and may contain undeclared allergens. The pork recall was issued after verification activities from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).The pork was heat-treated and produced between April 6 and April 30, 2021, and may contain hydrolyzed soy protein, which is a known allergen. It was sent in 10- to 41-pound cardboard boxes to several grocery store and restaurant retailers in New York, at which point, the pork chops are then cooked and sold to customers. "The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 47142' inside the USDA mark of inspection," the recall announcement says.(Related: The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now.)"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in retailer and consumers' refrigerators," the announcement continues, which urges that the products should be thrown away or returned. "Any consumers concerned about a cooked or prepared pork chop product they recently purchased should contact the store for further details."Hydrolyzed soy protein is used to enhance the natural flavor of food, according to FoodAdditives.net. But, having an allergy to soy is common so it's important to have it featured on the label.A soy allergy often starts in infancy with a reaction to soy-based infant formulas and can be carried into adulthood, the Mayo Clinic says. Symptoms include hives or itching in and around the mouth. It can also cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening allergic reaction.A few other items are also potentially dangerous to consume right now. Here are 5 Nationwide Grocery Recalls You Need to Know About, and for information on how to keep yourself and your family safe against any potential food recalls and everyday bacteria that can live on surfaces, follow these two steps to sanitize your kitchen.To get all of the latest recall news delivered straight to your email inbox every day, sign up for our newsletter!

  • Here’s Your First Look at Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan in Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ (Video)

    Film will debut this November Marvel released a first look at its upcoming film “Eternals” on Monday, showing leading ladies Angelina Jolie and Gemma Chan in character. Watch the video above to see the tease. More to come… Read original story Here’s Your First Look at Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan in Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ (Video) At TheWrap

  • Selena Gomez Goes Glam in a Sleek Dress & Polka Dot Pumps to Host Global Citizen’s Vax Live Concert

    The musician hosted last night's star-studded event.

  • ‘Black Panther 2’ Title Revealed

    MCU film will be released July 8, 2022 The title for “Black Panther 2” was revealed by Marvel Studios Monday in a clip celebrating the entire MCU. The movie, which will be release July 8, 2022, is titled “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” See the full list of Phase 4 MCU titles included in the video below. Black WidowJuly 9, 2022 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten RingsSeptember 3, 2022 EternalsNovember 5, 2021 Spider-Man: No Way HomeDecember 17, 2021 Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of MadnessMarch 25, 2022 Thor: Love and ThunderMay 6, 2022 Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverJuly 8, 2022 The MarvelsNovember 11, 2022 Ant-Man and the Wasp: QuantumaniaFebruary 17, 2023 Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3May 5, 2023 Fantastic 4Undated (edited) More to come… Read original story ‘Black Panther 2’ Title Revealed At TheWrap

  • If You're This Age, Fear COVID, Virus Expert Warns

    The coronavirus isn't over, despite the light at the end of the tunnel appearing; there's a subset of the population that is in fact in quite a bit of danger now. For them, hospitalizations and deaths are rising, and the spectre of Long COVID—a syndrome that can lead to fatigue, brain fog and other horrific symptoms that may last a lifetime—looms large. Dr. Syra Madad, infectious disease epidemiologist, appeared on MSNBC's All In with Zerlina Maxwell to discuss who is more at risk these days, and shared 5 key points that may save your life. Read on for her essential advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It. 1 The Virus Expert Warned Not Everyone is Safe From COVID—Young, Unvaccinated People are At Risk Right Now Not everyone is safe from COVID, despite cases dropping. "So, starting with the key fact, when you hear young people say, well, I'm healthy, I don't need to get vaccinated, that's the furthest from the truth," said the doctor. "So, first, young individuals are susceptible to infection, they are susceptible to hospitalization and death and we are seeing that across the U.S. and across the world. More young adults are getting infected and ending up in hospitals, require ICU care. And when we look at the younger populations, certainly we're seeing less number in terms of death from them. But we have also the risk of Long COVID. So, you're seeing Long COVID is something that is infecting many people, both young and old, people that have mild illness, or may not even know that they were infected. And these are, you know, symptoms and issues that they're facing weeks or months out." 2 The Virus Expert Said There's Good News and Bad News About the Vaccination Progress Dr. Madad said things are changing now. "I think are in a good position here in the United States where cases and infection rates and deaths are declining, and vaccination rates are increasing," she said. "But certainly, if we are to look at getting out of this pandemic, we want to try to vaccinate as many people as possible. And we're going to hit a wall, I would say probably in the next couple of weeks where we're going to have a surplus of vaccine supplies and less demand for it. You're seeing that now…less number of people are getting vaccinated on a daily basis." 3 The Virus Expert Said Vaccine Hesitancy Will Be a Hurdle "We certainly want to address vaccine hesitancy right on and front on, if you will. And I think there's a couple of things to mention. The reasons why people accept, decline, or just want to wait are for many different reasons, it could be because of their political affiliations. And you're seeing more Republicans refused to get vaccinated. It could also be because of personal experience, knowledge gaps….So, there are many different factors here at play that we want to address, very specifically and very methodically, and with compassion and empathy." 4 The Virus Expert Said Herd Immunity Isn't Necessary (Which is Good Because We Might Not Achieve It) There is talk that "herd immunity" won't be achievable in the USA; that getting the most people vaccinated as possible will have to do, and then COVID-19 will just have to be contained after that, like the flu. "First, herd immunity is something that was very much talked about in the first year of the pandemic. And I think we can certainly look at herd immunity or just generally, we don't need to have herd immunity to slow transmission. And we`re seeing that with COVID-19 vaccines, we`re seeing that the vaccines are extraordinary, they're working so well," said the doctor. "And that's where you're seeing in New York City that a July 1st reopening mark, which is a good goal to achieve" RELATED: Most COVID Patients Did This Before Getting Sick 5 The Virus Expert Says Children Will Need to Get Vaccinated Eventually "When we look at children, we certainly need them to be vaccinated because they make up 25 of the population," said Dr. Madad. "And we have vaccines that are in file right now for that population, so we just want to make sure we build that confidence in the young generation as well." Until then, follow the public health fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don't travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your health, don't miss these Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Deadly" Cancers.

  • There's a Wild Theory That Zac Efron Was Secretly Dating Vanessa Valladares 3 Years Ago

    I mean...the evidence! It adds up!

  • Chrissy Teigen Is a Tangerine Dream in a Strapless Minidress for Global Citizen’s Vax Live Concert

    Teigen joined Jennifer Lopez, Prince Harry and more for the event.

  • Inside Big Tech’s Record-Shattering $75 Billion in Profits in Q1 | Charts

    The world’s five largest tech companies just got a whole lot bigger The pandemic hasn’t put a dent into Big Tech’s dominance. Instead, the social upheaval has only reinforced it, with the five biggest tech companies on the planet — Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook and Alphabet (Google’s parent company) — all reporting massive profits and sales during the first quarter of 2021. Combined, those companies reported net income of $74.5 billion this earnings season — more than double what they earned just a year ago during the same time period — with Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft all hitting new company records quarterly profits. Facebook and Apple, meanwhile, reported their second-best quarters ever in terms of net income (both companies had their best quarters ever between October and December of last year). The chart below gives a better look at Big Tech’s record-setting profits: (Please note that, for simplicity, the January-March quarter has been referred to as Q1 for all companies noted, although some have different fiscal calendars. Apple, for instance, refers to this period as its second quarter.) All five of these companies had huge first quarters, but they took different roads to get there. For Alphabet and Facebook, digital...Read original story Inside Big Tech’s Record-Shattering $75 Billion in Profits in Q1 | Charts At TheWrap

  • Your First Tarot Card Reading of the Month Is Right Here

    Our resident tarot expert Kerry Ward breaks down what’s in the cards for you this week.

  • The 10 Most Scenic Overlooks in U.S. National Parks

    From California to Alaska, these are the most beautiful overlooks in America's national parks.

  • Prince Harry Calls for Equitable Vaccine Distribution at Vax Live Concert

    The Duke of Sussex joined Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez at one of the largest concert gatherings in California since the start of the pandemic.

  • Jennifer Lopez Takes the Stage in a Neon Bodysuit & Sleek Knee-High Boots at Global Citizen’s Vax Live Concert

    The concert also featured appearances from Chrissy Teigen, Prince Harry and more.

  • Sure Signs You Have Lyme Disease, According to a Doctor

    So here we are in late spring/early summer and guess what? We now have something else to worry about apart from the coronavirus! Yes, it's tick season. Just the time of year the pesky creatures get busy.As a doctor, I know being able to get out every day for exercise has been a welcome relief and a top priority for our general health. But let's not compound the situation with a deluge of Lyme disease. What can you do to reduce your risk? As for all medical conditions, prevention is always better than cure. Read on and see what you need to know to stay safe. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It. 1 Lyme Disease is Spread By Ticks Lyme disease is an infection in humans caused by a specific cluster of bacteria known as Borrelia burgdorferi. These bacteria get into the body when you are bitten by an infected deer tick. The tick becomes infected when it bites, for example, a bird, mouse, or deer which is carrying the bacteria. It then passes these bacteria into your bloodstream through the infected saliva. If you are not feeling well, remember that Lyme disease has been called "the great imitator" because so often, the symptoms can mimic other diseases. You'll want to remember that if you've been outdoors and near a tick-infested area, you may have been exposed. 2 This Bullseye Rash is the #1 Sign You Have Lyme Disease The "bullseye rash" (erythema migrans) is characteristic of the condition, but 70% of people cannot remember ever having this. Most people present with a variety of other symptoms. The most common symptoms, which occur within days or months of the tick bite, are listed below:Severe headaches and neck stiffnessFevers, chills, swollen lymph glandsAdditional erythema migrans rashes on other parts of the bodyFacial palsy (face drop on one or both sides of the face)Arthritis—severe joint pain and swelling especially affecting the knees and other large jointsFluctuating pain in tendons, muscles, joints, and bonesExperiencing heart palpitations, or irregular heartbeatFeeling dizzy or short of breathInflammation of the brain and spinal cordNerve pain—neuralgiaShooting pains, numbness, or tingling in the hands or feet, among other symptoms 3 Protect Yourself When You Go Outside You must cover your skin when you walk outside, in the garden or the countryside. This is especially true if you are outside for long periods such as camping, hiking, gardening or hunting. Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants tucked in at the ankles. Ticks mostly attach on the legs, or to your socks and shoes. If you wear lighter colored clothes, you can spot them more easily. Ticks tend to migrate towards warm areas such as behind the knees, the groin or the scalp.The CDC recommends you use 0.5% permethrin-treated walking gear. Alternatively, you can purchase 0.5% permethrin and treat your clothing and footwear yourself. 4 Wash Your Clothes When You Get Home Wash your clothes within an hour or two of getting home, and shower as soon as you can. It takes time for the tick to sink in its teeth, so you have an opportunity to dislodge them. They can survive hot water temperatures. However, drying at high heat for at least 10 minutes can help destroy them. 5 Check Yourself Regularly "Conduct a full body check when coming from potentially tick-infested areas, even your backyard," urges the CDC. "Use a hand-held or full-length mirror to view all parts of your body. Check you and your children for ticks after coming indoors."RELATED: The #1 Cause of Diabetes, According to Science 6 Remove the Ticks Properly Ticks look like poppy seeds. When engorged with blood, they look like little raisins. It's vital to remove a tick correctly. Just remember the worst thing you can do is squeeze the tick contents into the bloodstream. So, get a pair of fine-tipped tweezers, grasp the tick near to the skin surface and pull it off with a swift upward movement. Try not to twist as you do this as you don't want to leave any mouth-parts behind. If you do, try to pluck these out separately. Wash the area with warm water or an alcohol wipe/gel.If you've removed the tick from a pet, flush the tick down the toilet. If you removed it from yourself or another person, put it in a sealed plastic bag and take it to show your doctor.You can buy tick removers on the internet, but a pair of tweezers does the job just as well. 7 Maintain Your Garden Don't just think of ticks when you walk in the woods. As the CDC said, ticks can be found in your backyard, in piles of leaves and long grass. Keep your grass cut short, the weeds under control and remove piles of garden debris/litter. Some experts believe you can remove 70% of ticks by doing this. 8 Your State May Have Ticks The areas with the highest prevalence of Lyme disease are Minnesota, Wisconsin, Maine, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Massachusetts and Vermont and it can be found all around the northeastern and upper mid-western United States, but cases have been reported in Texas and Florida and many other states. 9 Use the Right Insect Repellent You are strongly advised to use insect repellents registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). These contain, for example, DEET, picaridin, IR3535, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus (OLE), para-menthane-diol (PMD), or 2-undecanone. Always take care to follow the product instructions. Products containing OLE or PMD are not suitable for children under 3 years old.Then apply insect repellent properly. Do this before you leave home. Spray some on your hands, then apply it to the rest of the body taking care to make sure it's in the skin creases, behind the knees, the elbows, in the finger webs and behind the ears. This should do the job for around 90 minutes. Then reapply. 10 Check Your Pet Regularly for Ticks Always check your pet for ticks. Although more common in dogs, cats can get ticks too. Check your pet behind the ears, the eyes, around the tail and under the legs. If you find ticks, make sure you remove them properly. They should be removed within 24 hours. RELATED: 5 Ways to Prevent Dementia, Says Dr. Sanjay Gupta 11 Be Sure Your Medical Insurance Covers Lyme Disease Some medical insurance companies are not obliged to cover treatment for chronic Lyme disease, which is not currently acknowledged by the CDC. Treatment for this can be costly and extend over a considerable time period. As the tick season is upon us, do revisit your policy and discuss with your insurer to make sure you have the cover you need. And to protect your health, don't miss these Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Deadly" Cancers.

  • Verizon to Sell Yahoo, AOL to Apollo Private Equity Group for $5 Billion

    Verizon will retain 10% stake in company that it had bought for nearly $9 billion several years ago Verizon on Monday announced it will sell its media division — led by the digital sites Yahoo and AOL — to the private equity firm Apollo Private Equity Group for $5 billion. Verizon will retain a 10% stake in the company, which will be known as Yahoo. Apollo, which owns craft store chain Michaels and the Venetian resort in Las Vegas, will pay $4.25 billion in cash as well as $750 million in preferred interest. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2021. “We are excited to be joining forces with Apollo,” Verizon Media CEO Guru Gowrappan said in a statement. “The past two quarters of double-digit growth have demonstrated our ability to transform our media ecosystem. With Apollo’s sector expertise and strategic insight, Yahoo will be well positioned to capitalize on market opportunities, media and transaction experience and continue to grow our full stack digital advertising platform. This transition will help to accelerate our growth for the long-term success of the company.” Reed Rayman, private equity partner at Apollo, added, “We are thrilled to help unlock the tremendous potential of Yahoo and its unparalleled collection of brands.” Verizon acquired AOL in 2015 for $4.4 billion and added Yahoo’s core assets to its portfolio in 2016 for $4.8 billion. In 2017, after officially closing its deal to acquire Yahoo, Verizon sought to merge the two brands under the Oath umbrella, which was later rebranded to Verizon Media Group alongside other Verizon-owned media outlets like TechCrunch and HuffPost. Last November, Verizon sold HuffPost, which it acquired through the AOL acquisition, to BuzzFeed in a stock deal. As part of the deal, which formally went through in February, Verizon took a minority stake in BuzzFeed — a move that, according to Recode’s Peter Kafka, made it seem like Verizon was “literally paying BuzzFeed to take over HuffPost.” The acquisition also led to a loss of at least 47 positions at HuffPost. The telecom giant has struggled to turn a profit on its media assets and, in 2019, Verizon Media Group cut 800 jobs, or about 7% of its staffers, as it turned its focus toward video and mobile. That same year, Verizon Media Group cut another 150 jobs across AOL, Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost. Verizon appeared to have more success toward the end of last year. For the first time since its 2017 acquisition of Yahoo, Verizon Media reported its first quarter with year-over-year growth in Q4 last year, with $2.3 billion in revenue, representing an 11.4% increase year-over-year. Read original story Verizon to Sell Yahoo, AOL to Apollo Private Equity Group for $5 Billion At TheWrap

  • Scientists Discover Surprising Possible Predictor of Dementia

    Doctors may be able to test older people for early signs of dementia based on their driving patterns, a new study suggests.In the study, researchers from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and engineering school analyzed data from the long-term study LongROAD (Longitudinal Research on Aging Drivers), which followed almost 3,000 older drivers for as long as four years. When the study began, the participants were active drivers between the ages of 65 and 79 and had no significant cognitive impairment and degenerative medical conditions.During the study, 33 participants were diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and 31 with dementia. Machine-learning models were then developed to detect MCI and dementia from the subjects' driving behavior. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It.Driving, plus other factors, 88% accurate predictor"Based on variables derived from the naturalistic driving data and basic demographic characteristics, such as age, sex, race/ethnicity and education level, we could predict mild cognitive impairment and dementia with 88 percent accuracy," said Sharon Di, associate professor of civil engineering and engineering mechanics and lead author of the study, which was published in the journal Geriatrics.The researchers found that age was the number one risk factor for MCI or dementia, but a number of driving patterns were close behind. They included the percentage of trips traveled within 15 miles of home, the length of trips that started at home, minutes per trip, and the number of hard braking events with fast deceleration rates. Driving behavior alone could predict MCI or dementia with 66 percent accuracy.RELATED: 5 Ways to Prevent Dementia, Says Dr. Sanjay GuptaDiagnosing dementia remains challengingThe genesis of dementia—an umbrella term for a decline in memory, judgment and the ability to communicate, which includes the neurodegenerative diseases Alzheimer's and Parkinson's—is unclear, and diagnosing it early has proved challenging. Doctors are likely to welcome any new diagnostic criteria that can help. Although dementia can't be cured, early detection and management can slow its progression."Driving is a complex task involving dynamic cognitive processes and requiring essential cognitive functions and perceptual motor skills. Our study indicates that naturalistic driving behaviors can be used as comprehensive and reliable markers for mild cognitive impairment and dementia," said Guohua Li, MD, DrPH, professor of epidemiology and anesthesiology at Columbia and the study's senior author. "If validated, the algorithms developed in this study could provide a novel, unobtrusive screening tool for early detection and management of mild cognitive impairment and dementia in older drivers." And to protect your health, don't miss these Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Deadly" Cancers.

  • Yikes, Kelley Flanagan Just Called Out Peter Weber for Hanging with "a Good Family Friend" on Instagram

    Said friend may or may not be Victoria Justice? 🤔