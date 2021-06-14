Sharon Au will not be joining Zoe Tay on her hiking adventures

SINGAPORE — Former host-actress Sharon Au, who flew back to Singapore from Paris on 7 June, is currently serving her quarantine at Royal Plaza on Scotts. She's diligently fulfilling her promise of visiting her mother every year, and she intends to accompany her until the end of August: "I just want to spend time with my mum even if it’s just watching TV together." Aww...

The fashionista also shared with Yahoo Lifestyle SEA that August is when "the European summer holiday ends, and I have to go back to face reality."

Au has been documenting her quarantine stay on Instagram by sharing antics like vacuuming the carpet and playing her violin and guitar.

Her celebrity friends Mark Lee, Zoe Tay and Joey Swee have also been sending her care packages.

Au also shared that despite going undercover with a hat and face mask, actress Tay still caused a commotion at the hotel lobby, with people gesturing and recognising her.

When asked if she would join Tay on one of her hiking adventures, Au shut down the idea immediately: "Oh no, I can’t join Zoe in her hyper-intensive walks; I would probably faint. She is such a ball of energy!"

Tay has turned nature hiking into her regular exercise during the Covid pandemic and had previously shared a video of her hiking trip with fellow actresses Hong Zhao Rong, Chen Xiu Huan, and Phyllis Quek.

On playing dress-up even when alone in the hotel room, Au shared: "I dress up at home even during the lockdown in Paris, or currently, in quarantine. I think looking neat and sitting up straight is crucial for maintaining a positive outlook. Also, what you wear affects your posture; when I’m in pyjamas all day, all I want to do is just laze and hibernate."

Watch more Lifestyle videos on Yahoo TV: