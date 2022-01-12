Sharon Au debuts fashion line with designer Wykidd Song

Former actress (and all-around cool girl) Sharon Au has launched her debut fashion line in collaboration with Singaporean designer Wykidd Song.

Song is one half of the local label duo Song+Kelly. The ready-to-wear fashion label was best known for being the first Singaporean label to stock internationally in departmental stores like Barneys, Selfridges, and Harrods.

While Song+Kelly has been discontinued, Song started his own label, Akinn.

Au’s fashion line with Akinn is an eight-piece collection of dresses called The Story of Hope.

In her Instagram post, Au (who wears “A Fresh Start”) shares a bit more about the collection and her inspiration behind it. It’s also clear that Parisian fashion plays a huge part in the design of Au’s collection.

The collection starts at S$249 and is available on Akinn's site.