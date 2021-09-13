Katy (Awkwafina), Jon Jon (Ronny Chieng) and Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) in Marvel Studios' Shang-chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. (Photo: Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios)

In typical Singaporean foodie fashion, Simu Liu and Ronny Chieng, two of the stars of Marvel's Asians-led movie, Shang-chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, engaged in a debate as to what Singaporean dishes they would eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

In a promotional video posted by Marvel Studios Singapore, Simu and Ronny said they were big foodies. They were asked to choose from an iconic Singaporean menu what they would eat for each meal.

Canadian Chinese actor Simu Liu is the titular superhero of the movie, Shang-chi, while Malaysian comedian Ronny Chieng (who considers himself half-Singaporean since he went to school in Singapore), played Jon Jon, an aide of Shang-chi's sister, Xia Ling, at her underground fighting ring in Macau.

For breakfast, they had to choose between congee, chee cheong fun, nasi lemak, and kaya toast.

Simu picked congee, while Ronny chose chee cheong fun.

"Plain congee is almost like a bowl of rice. There's something so comforting about it and it's so warm and it's so hearty," said Simu Liu.

"I'm just gonna go with chee cheong fun because that's the hardest thing to say among all four of them," said Ronny Chieng.

For lunch, they were asked to choose between beef rendang, Hainanese chicken rice, and fish head curry.

Simu picked chicken rice, while Ronny chose fish head curry.

"It's just so damn good. It comes with chicken, it's super flavourful and there's usually a soup as well so it's almost like different courses," Simu said of Hainanese chicken rice.

"Fish head curry is surprisingly meatier than you would think," said Ronny.

Lastly, for dinner, they had to choose from chilli crab, hotpot, and naan with tandoori chicken.

Simu and Ronny picked the same dish: the classic chilli crab.

"One of our favourite, favourite meals that we ever shared was... chilli crab," said Simu.

"Chilli crab is one of the rarest dishes to find – if you find it and you find it done right, you gotta go for it. Chilli crab – all day," said Ronny.

All that talk of food apparently made Simu hungry, so at the end of the video, Simu asks Ronny to go for a boba with him. Ronny, having grown up in Southeast Asia, corrects him: "In Singapore and Malaysia, we call it bubble tea."

You can watch the video here:

Shang-chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings has received rave reviews from critics (read our review here.) The movie is currently showing in cinemas.

