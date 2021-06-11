Sexy Taiwanese model raises eyebrows over topless rice dumpling photo

Glutinous rice dumplings are not exactly the food you will associate with when it comes to being sexy, but Taiwanese model Yui Xin’s Instagram post might cause you to rethink the connection.

Borderline threading on Instagram’s nudity rules, Yui Xin posted a photo on 8 June posing with a glutinous rice dumpling. “I received a glutinous rice dumpling and was so happy I didn’t have time to wear clothes,” she captioned.

Known for her racy photos, the model added “I didn’t think I would get any to eat, hahahaha please do not donate sperm to me in the future, just donate some glutinous rice dumplings to me.”

Based in Singapore, Yui Xin’s post has since garnered over 89,000 likes with more than 1,000 comments, nearly double of her usual interactions on Instagram. The 'influencer' has amassed over two million followers on Instagram and has an OnlyFans account.

Besides posting dangerously sexy photos, Yui Xin has also been sharing snapshots of her whereabouts in Singapore, including Halycon & Crane, Raffles Hotel and Villa Samadhi.

