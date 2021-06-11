Sexy Taiwanese model raises eyebrows over topless rice dumpling photo

·1-min read

Glutinous rice dumplings are not exactly the food you will associate with when it comes to being sexy, but Taiwanese model Yui Xin’s Instagram post might cause you to rethink the connection.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 辛尤里 (@yui_xin_)

Borderline threading on Instagram’s nudity rules, Yui Xin posted a photo on 8 June posing with a glutinous rice dumpling. “I received a glutinous rice dumpling and was so happy I didn’t have time to wear clothes,” she captioned.

Known for her racy photos, the model added “I didn’t think I would get any to eat, hahahaha please do not donate sperm to me in the future, just donate some glutinous rice dumplings to me.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 辛尤里 (@yui_xin_)

Based in Singapore, Yui Xin’s post has since garnered over 89,000 likes with more than 1,000 comments, nearly double of her usual interactions on Instagram. The 'influencer' has amassed over two million followers on Instagram and has an OnlyFans account.

Besides posting dangerously sexy photos, Yui Xin has also been sharing snapshots of her whereabouts in Singapore, including Halycon & Crane, Raffles Hotel and Villa Samadhi. 

READ MORE:

Want a guy to like you back? You need to ignore him

Ghosting is a worrying social media trend. This 26-year-old fills us in

This powerful dark spot treatment serum is on sale now

Latest stories

  • Joy Reid Mocks ‘Garbage Pail Kid’ Glenn Beck’s Obama Apology Retraction (Video)

    Joy Reid was annoyed that she had to devote mental energy to conservative commentator and founder of TheBlaze Glenn Beck this week after Beck resurfaced in a TV interview to retract his apology for calling former president Obama a “racist.” In Thursday’s installment of Reid’s “the absolute worst” segment on “The Reid Out,” she zeroed in on Beck and Fox anchor Tucker Carlson for giving him a platform once again. “I, like most Americans had forgotten about Glenn Beck. That’s normal. He’s easily fo

  • ‘The Mosquito Coast’ Star Melissa George Hasn’t Read the Book, But She Did Do ‘a Weird Thing’ to Prepare (Video)

    Apple TV+’s “Mosquito Coast” series is an adaptation of the acclaimed 1981 novel by star Justin Theroux’s uncle, but Melissa George didn’t read the book to prepare for her part on the show, nor did she watch the film adaptation starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. She did “a weird thing” instead. “I spoke to a therapist as Margot until the third session, when they realized I was an actress,” George, who was joined by co-star Logan Polish, said Thursday during a discussion for TheWrap’s Emmys

  • ‘Hacks’ Showrunners on ‘Broad City’ Influence and What’s Next for Deborah Vance

    Season 1 of HBO Max’s “Hacks” comes to a close this week, but rest assured, this is far from the last we’ve seen of Las Vegas legend Deborah Vance. HBO recently renewed “Hacks” for a second season, a decision that co-showrunner and executive producer Lucia Aniello said the creators kind of “forced” onto HBO. By the end of Season 1’s final episode, Deborah (Jean Smart) is gearing up for a nationwide tour of a new hourlong stand-up routine, and she’s bringing her begrudging assistant Ava (Hannah E

  • Does ‘In The Heights’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?

    Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical “In The Heights” finally opens in theaters today, with widespread acclaim behind it. Critics have given the latest Warner Bros. musical a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes with many declaring it the first contender in the 2022 Oscar race. So does “In The Heights” actually have a post-credits scene? Extra scenes are the norm these days in the latest superhero blockbusters from Marvel Studios and DC Films. But how about musicals? “Mam

  • Bernie Mac Biopic in the Works From John Legend’s Production Company

    A biopic about the late comedy legend Bernie Mac is in development at John Legend’s production company, Get Lifted, the music star’s producing partner Mike Jackson said on Thursday.Jackson made the announcement during a Q&A with Legend at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, saying that a deal had just been made between the studio and Bernie Mac’s estate that “John doesn’t know about yet.”“Look at you, breaking news,” the seemingly surprised Legend said. Bernie Mac rose to prominence on the Ch

  • BuzzFeed Seeks to Raise $200 Million in Bid for Complex Networks (Report)

    BuzzFeed is working to raise $200 million in convertible bonds as it prepares to make an offer for Complex Networks, The Information reported on Thursday. The $200 million raise would come as BuzzFeed is negotiating to go public via a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. BuzzFeed has been discussing a deal with SPAC 890 Fifth Avenue Partners for several months, with The Information reporting the two sides are “getting close to a resolution.” An announcement from the two sides is “possib

  • Ryan Reynolds Plugs His Aviation Gin With a Father’s Day Cocktail Called…The Vasectomy (Video)

    Ryan Reynolds plays bartender in a new ad for Aviation Gin in which he shows you how to make a drink “as refreshing as fatherhood,” the Vasectomy. The “Hitman’s Bodyguard’s Wife” star has held a stake in the 100-year-old gin brand since 2018. He has since starred in a number of irreverent “Aviation” ads, the most recent being a cocktail tutorial ahead of Father’s Day on June 20. In the video, the actor talks about the “pleasures” of parenthood while delivering his trademark quips. “First, fill a

  • How ‘In the Heights’ Could Flip the Script on Hollywood’s Sketchy History With Latino Culture

    In “Carnaval Del Barrio,” one of the many show-stopping numbers in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In The Heights,” the alleys of Washington Heights in the northern tip of Manhattan are draped in flags from all the countries its immigrant residents come from as the cast cries out “¡Alza la bandera!” — “Raise the flag!” The flags of Mexico, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Dominican Republic and even Jamaica all fly as the characters express their pride not just in their nationalities, but in the community they call hom

  • Is There a New Episode of Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Airing This Week?

    After spending much of 2020 taping his weekly HBO show from his home due to the coronavirus, Bill Maher returned to his L.A.-based studio last September — though with a limited studio audience and live guests who were kept at least six feet apart from one another. That same set-up continues for the 19th season of “Real Time,” which returned in mid-January and saw Maher hilariously booting Donald Trump from the White House. In a recent episode, the comedian even introduced viewers to a new segmen

  • Amy Schumer Reacts to Viral Trucker Lookalike: ‘What’s Going on at the Truck Stop?’

    Amy Schumer has a doppelgänger in Tennessee with an interesting taste in tattoos. The stand-up comedian began trending Thursday on Twitter after a viral tweet from the account @thisisnotjuice. No, Juice wasn’t live-tweeting reruns of “Inside Amy Schumer.” They’d shared a Facebook post from the Celina 52 Truck Stop congratulating a local big-rig driver, Amelia, on redeeming a brand new Monster Energy mini-fridge with loyalty points from the establishment. pic.twitter.com/rDid5MguS5— juice (@thisi

  • ‘Aquaman 2’ Director James Wan Reveals Title for DC Movie Sequel

    “Aquaman” director James Wan has revealed the title to the upcoming sequel starring Jason Momoa in an Instagram post. “The tide is rising,” Wan said. “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” will open on Dec. 16, 2022. The sequel will bring back star Jason Momoa as hero Arthur Curry opposite Amber Heard, with Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen and Dolph Lundgren. James Wan directed the film, which brought in $1.13 billion at the worldwide box office and $332.9 million domestic

  • How Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘In the Heights’ Went From College Project to Major Motion Picture

    “In the Heights,” the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s pre-“Hamilton” musical, finally hit theaters and HBO Max on Thursday. Although Broadway blockbusters are practically guaranteed to get the Hollywood treatment these days, this particular movie musical, helmed by Jon M. Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians”), was two whole decades in the making. The Tony-winning musical centers on a bodega owner in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York City with one foot in his childhood in the Dominican

  • ‘Loki’ Might Have Just Given the MCU a Way to Resurrect Black Widow

    (This article definitely has some spoilers for the “Loki” premiere on Disney+) The fun thing about “Loki” being a show that plays with timelines and starts to crack open the multiverse is that it allows for the introduction of some exciting characters — and the return of some others. The multiverse has already given us alternate versions of two dead characters — Loki (Tom Hiddleston) here, obviously, and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) in “Avengers: Endgame.” And it could, maybe, also be laying the groundw

  • After Life review – an ode to precious moments and stage management

    After Life review – an ode to precious moments and stage management. Dorfman, LondonJack Thorne’s adaptation of Hirokazu Kore-eda’s film about dead souls living out eternal memories is charmingly done

  • ‘Power’ Franchise Rewinds to the Early ’90s in First ‘Raising Kanan’ Trailer (Video)

    Starz shared the first trailer for “Power Book II: Raising Kanan” on Wednesday, previewing the backstory of the character played by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in the original series. Set in the early ’90s, “Raising Kanan” stars Mekai Curtis in the titular role and Patina Miller as his mother Raquel “Raq” Thomas, a cocaine distributor with an emerging network of dealers across the city. The drama is described as “a deep dive into the very pathology of family; the unique, complicated and fraught dyn

  • ‘7 Days’ Film Review: Are You Ready for a COVID-19 Rom-Com?

    We’re likely to endure a glut of COVID-19–themed entertainment in 2021 and beyond, even as much of America is more inclined to look to the future than to revisit the recent past. So “7 Days,” a romance premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival, has two distinct advantages: It’s among the first of these films and it’s fueled by a genuinely compelling backstory. Director–co-writer–professional overachiever Roshan Sethi is also a radiation oncologist who was transferred, in May of 2020, to overburden

  • ‘In The Heights:’ Did You Spot This ‘Hamilton’ Easter Egg?

    Jon M. Chu’s “In the Heights” is bursting with color, life, music and movement, but Chu even managed to pack in a slight nod to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s other musical you may have heard something about, “Hamilton.” It’s a blink-and-miss-it moment, though “blink” is not even be the most appropriate term, and you may have noticed it without even knowing what it was. Here’s the Easter Egg if you didn’t catch it: At one point in the film, Jimmy Smits’ character Kevin Rosario calls the admissions office

  • ‘The Comey Rule': Meet the Hairstylist Who Transformed Brendan Gleeson Into Donald Trump

    American presidents have been seen on TV almost as long as television has existed (FDR managed to do so as far back as 1939), but Showtime’s “The Comey Rule” — which chronicles the rocky relationship between Donald Trump and his administration’s inherited FBI staff, led by director James Comey (Jeff Daniels) — presented a truly unique challenge: casting an actor to play the most historically controversial leader of the free world while he was still very much in power and mounting a tense second-

  • ‘The Waltons’ Movie at The CW Casts the Rest of the Walton Family

    The CW has filled out its Walton family for the upcoming TV movie “The Waltons’ Homecoming.” Ben Lawson will play family patriarch John Walton Sr., joining the previously announced Bellamy Young (Olivia Walton), Logan Shroyer (John Boy) and original cast member Richard Thomas, who will narrate as older John Boy. The other new cast additions include Marcelle Le Blanc (Mary Ellen), Christian Finlayson (Jason), Tatum Matthew (Erin), Samuel Goergen (Jim Bob), Callaway Corrick (Elizabeth), Rebecca Co

  • Queen Elizabeth Is Given a New Rose Named in Honor of Prince Philip

    The Royal Horticultural Society bred a new rose in honor of what would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday.