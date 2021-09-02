September 2021: New restaurants on our radar

Singapore is not considered a food heaven for nothing! From weekly bistro/restaurant/cafe/stall openings (yes, even during these times) to long queues (virtual or physical) to gain access to the plethora of food available – there's always new food to try if you know where to look.

Keep checking back for a monthly listing of Singapore's latest food offerings.

Putien CHOP CHOP

(Photo: Putien Chop Chop)

Michelin food is coming to plebeians like you and me. Enter CHOP CHOP by PUTIEN, or 筷筷, an express food service that offers some of PUTIEN’s signature items like Seafood Lor Mee and Fried Heng Hwa Bee Hoon to the university crowd at the National University of Singapore in Clementi.

These dishes are inspired by the same Kitchener Road PUTIEN kitchen that won the restaurant a Michelin star for four straight years from 2016 to 2019, with cost starting at an affordable S$6.90. It's possible to get a complete meal with drinks and starters for less than S$10, making it a yummy and affordable choice for young adults.

CHOP CHOP by PUTIEN is also available for takeaway and deliveries within the Clementi vicinity, via various applications such as Inline, Oddle, Foodpanda and GrabFood.

Address: 1 Create Way, #01-02 NUS University Town, CREATE Tower, Singapore 138602

Proper Slice

Photo: Proper Slice

Can't go to NYC? You can at least taste it at Proper Slice, a pizza joint from Brooklyn described as an ode to New York City’s glorious old-school neighbourhood pizzerias. The joint is dedicated to creating a “proper slice” of pizza to grab-and-go for curbside enjoyment, or have delivered right to your doorstep.

At the helm of the pizza joint is Executive Chef Ariana Flores, who also heads the kitchen at Lucali BYGB and has mastered the art of the perfect pie under the watchful eye of Mark Iacono, creator of the famed Lucali in Brooklyn and through her decade at Osteria Mozza and Pizzeria Mozza.

Address: 110 Amoy Street #01-02 Entrance off, Gemmill Ln, Singapore 069930

Menya Kokoro

Photo: Menya Kokoro

Even ramen has gone plant-based, with Menya Kokoro launching is Laksa Mazasoba for the eco-warrior, healthy eaters or simply the lifestyle-curious.

This plant-based rendition of a heritage dish has been transformed into a dry version which is made using over 10 different spices with locally and regionally sourced ingredients and is also free of alliums. Toppings include plant-based “prawns” and “fishcake” from Growthwell, inari skin, beansprouts, crunchy shredded cucumber, an umami plant-based mincemeat and a flowy onsen egg (diners can request for the removal of egg for a vegan-friendly bowl).

From now till 19 September 2021, enjoy 15% off the plant-based Laksa Mazesoba!

Black Pearl Steakhouse

A 16-year-old steakhouse helmed by self-taught chef, Chef Jonathan – who has under his belt 37 years of culinary experience – has opened up its second outlet at Holland Village.

To celebrate the new opening, the steakhouse has rolled out not only prime beef cuts and French-inspired mains, but also new items such as Wagyu Beef Egg Fried Rice with Egg, French Duck Rillette Sandwich with Cold Cuts and more.

Address: 85 Upper E Coast Rd, Singapore 455222

Tiffin Room and The Elephant Room's Special Collaboration

Photo: Raffles Hotel

Contrary to what some Western food critics have espoused, Indian food contains an incredible amount of both history and spices to create unique and complex flavours. At Raffles Hotel Singapore, Tiffin Room has worked together with Elephant Room in an exciting limited-time collaboration marrying North Indian delights with Indian-inspired cocktails.

Available exclusively from 2 to 16 September 2021, savour exquisite new menu creations at S$118++ per guest, inclusive of cocktail pairings. The menu was specially crafted by Kuldeep Negi, Chef de Cuisine of Tiffin Room, and includes favourites such as Paan Galouti Kebab, succulent lamb kebab freshly grilled in the tandoor and presented with fried betel leaves and a fragrant mango and rose petal chutney; Madras Fish Curry, sea bass curry made with a special spice blend; and more.

Address: Raffles Singapore, 1 Beach Rd, Singapore 189673

