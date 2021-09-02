Score deep discounts on brand-new Gucci and other luxury bags
Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.
Subscribe to Yahoo Singapore Telegram and visit Yahoo Shopping for first dibs on shopping deals
As they say, there's a silver lining to everything. One of the significant upsides to the pandemic is the ability to save more money. The money we would otherwise have spent on travel will probably amount to thousands of dollars for most of us.
If you are one of those who love branded bags but would much rather shell out that same amount of money on travel, now's the best time to finally invest in a luxury bag, with none of the guilt! When I say 'invest', I do mean it as a form of investment. Putting aside thousands of dollars towards one handbag or a luxury leather good marks an achievement milestone for many women. Instead of waiting for men to buy it for them, the modern woman prefers to shell out the money ourselves as a form of acknowledgement of how far we have come in life. Whether you abide by this way of thinking or not, the Yahoo Shopping team is at your service to seek out the best shopping deals in the online stratosphere.
You know what the money-pinchers say about not buying things full-price? They are certainly on to something! Welcome to Robinsons Singapore online, where international brands abound and where Gucci bags are discounted! Here are our top picks.
Gucci
Gucci Tote Classic Handbag, $1,469.99 (was $1,960.20)
Gucci Tote, $1,809.99 (was $2,705.40)
Gucci Women's Crossbody Classic Handbag, $1,269.99 (was $1,749.60)
Gucci Crossbody, $1,889.99 (was $2,089.80)
Gucci Leather Card Holder and Coin Purse, $549.99 (was $696.60)
Gucci on Mytheresa
Enjoy free global shipping from 2 to 5 September
Gucci on Farfetch
Get 15% off selected full-price pieces from 6 to 9 September only, BST.
Other big sales on Robinsons:
Love Moschino Sale
Michael Kors Sale
Desigual Sale
Robinsons Sale
From now to 5 Sep 2021: Home & Health Fair + Special Promotion For Kids
6 Sept One-Day Flash Deal
Check back on 6 Sept: 9% off, $9 Buy, $99 Offers, $199 Deals
Other luxury brands on 24S
Use promotional codes: "SHOP100" / "SHOP200" / "SHOP300" to save on full-priced items. Valid from 2 to 9 September only. First-time buyer? Input code "15FIRST" for 15% off your first order.
Terms and conditions apply.