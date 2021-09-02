Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

As they say, there's a silver lining to everything. One of the significant upsides to the pandemic is the ability to save more money. The money we would otherwise have spent on travel will probably amount to thousands of dollars for most of us.

If you are one of those who love branded bags but would much rather shell out that same amount of money on travel, now's the best time to finally invest in a luxury bag, with none of the guilt! When I say 'invest', I do mean it as a form of investment. Putting aside thousands of dollars towards one handbag or a luxury leather good marks an achievement milestone for many women. Instead of waiting for men to buy it for them, the modern woman prefers to shell out the money ourselves as a form of acknowledgement of how far we have come in life. Whether you abide by this way of thinking or not, the Yahoo Shopping team is at your service to seek out the best shopping deals in the online stratosphere.

You know what the money-pinchers say about not buying things full-price? They are certainly on to something! Welcome to Robinsons Singapore online, where international brands abound and where Gucci bags are discounted! Here are our top picks.

PHOTO: Robinsons. Gucci Women's Tote Classic Red/Brown Handbag, $1,469.99 (was $1,960.20)

PHOTO: Robinsons. Gucci Women's Tote Blue Handbag, $1,809.99 (was $2,705.40)

PHOTO: Robinsons. Gucci Women's Crossbody Classic Handbag, $1,269.99 (was $1,749.60)

PHOTO: Robinsons. Gucci Women's Crossbody Yellow Handbag, $1,889.99 (was $2,089.80)

PHOTO: Robinsons. Gucci Women's Leather Small Card Holder and Coin Purse, $549.99 (was $696.60)

Enjoy free global shipping from 2 to 5 September

Get 15% off selected full-price pieces from 6 to 9 September only, BST.

Other big sales on Robinsons:

From now to 5 Sep 2021: Home & Health Fair + Special Promotion For Kids

Use promotional codes: "SHOP100" / "SHOP200" / "SHOP300" to save on full-priced items. Valid from 2 to 9 September only. First-time buyer? Input code "15FIRST" for 15% off your first order.

