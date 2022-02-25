4 scents to have in your bedroom for better sleep

Wenting Ang
·Contributor
·3-min read
Possibly the most popular scent on the list, lavender is well-known for its soothing aroma.(PHOTO: Getty Images)
Sleep issues are common. According to surveys done in 2018 and 2019, around 15.3 per cent of Singaporeans, 35 per cent of Malaysians, and 20 per cent of Thais reportedly have insomnia, the most common sleeping disorder. Whether you have chronic sleep issues or suffer from occasional bad sleep, easy ways of hacking your sleep to ensure better rest at night are always welcomed.

According to Sleep Foundation, your sense of smell is also key in helping you get that good night rest. After knowing what not to do before sleep, Yahoo Life SEA has now compiled a list of scents that you can incorporate into your nightly routine to facilitate a better night rest.

1. Lavender

Possibly the most popular scent on the list, lavender is well-known for its soothing aroma. Research has also shown that “aromatherapy involving lavender-scented steam inhalation increased sleep quality and quality of life in women with sleep deprivation problems during menopause.

Lavender can help to reduce stress and pain, making it a great scent to have in your bedroom before sleep. Diffusing lavender essential oil in your room, using a lavender-scented spray on your pillows, or even drinking lavender tea before bedtime are good ways to incorporate the scent into your nightly routine.

2. Sandalwood

Traditionally used for religious rituals and meditation, sandalwood has a rich woody scent that is always known for helping to reduce anxiety amongst its uses. In addition, research has shown that sandalwood essential oil has sedative effects, aiding in sleep by reducing wakefulness and increasing amounts of non-REM sleep.

As sandalwood essential oil can be on the pricier side, many have taken to mix sandalwood with other sleep-inducing scents such as lavender and bergamot essential oils.

Chamomile oil , chamomile essential oil bottles with chamomile flowers
Chamomile oil. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

3. Roman Chamomile

If you had difficulty falling asleep, chances are someone would have recommended chamomile tea to you. However, using the Roman chamomile scent in your bedroom might work even better than the tea.

There are two types of chamomile; the Roman chamomile essential oil is better known for reducing anxiety, while German chamomile relieves pain. A study has shown that the Roman chamomile scent helps promote better sleep and reduce anxiety amongst its participants. The blend of Roman chamomile and lavender scents has also been studied and shown to reduce anxiety amongst clinical nurses.

Diffusing Roman chamomile scent in your bedroom an hour before bedtime can be something to add to your routine to help with falling asleep.

4. Bergamot

Bergamot’s calming scent is one of the reasons why it can aid in sleep. Research has also shown that inhaling bergamot essential oil helps reduce cortisol levels in women. Cortisol is a stress hormone that helps your body deal with stressful situations, but high levels for a prolonged time can cause various issues, including insomnia and low energy levels.

Derived from the peel of the bergamot orange, bergamot essential oil is usually used with other scents such as sandalwood and lavender. However, 64 per cent of a study’s participants were also observed having improved sleep quality after using an aroma stick blend of sandalwood and bergamot.

