Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has signed an autograph for Bang Chan from K-pop group Stray Kids, after the singer professed to being a fan of the actor.

Ever the consummate marketer, the Canadian actor signed his autograph on a bottle of Aviation Gin, which he owns a minority stake in, which he said he would be sending to Bang Chan.

Reynolds wrote in his autograph to Bang Chan, "For Bang Chan: Maximum effort" before signing his name.

Last Thursday, Stray Kids performed a mashup of their song "God's Menu" and Blackpink's "DDU-DU DDU-DU" on the Korean show Kingdom: Legendary War.

Their performance featured costumes and sets inspired by the movie Deadpool.

According to ET Canada, Bang Chan said in a live stream over the weekend, "You guys know that I really, really like Ryan Reynolds. Not [just] Deadpool, but every other movie he’s been in, the original Wolverine movie as well. The stuff that he does now, as well, I’ve been keeping up with it. I think he’s an amazing person, very funny.” The South Korean star added that he would like Reynolds' autograph.

Stray Kids' performance caught the attention of Reynolds, and on Sunday he tweeted a photo of his autograph for Bang Chan.

Reynolds wrote in his tweet, "Two things. First, I have your autograph right here, Bang Chan. Will send to you this week. Second, as a new @Stray_Kids fan, can I get an autograph? #NewFavouriteAustralian"

