Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning will stream on Netflix from 30 July

Takeru Satoh as the wanderer Himura Kenshin in Rurouni Kenshin.

Previously, we listed five things you probably didn't know about the last two Rurouni Kenshin movies, which stars Takeru Satoh as Himura Kenshin. The second last film The Final was released on Netflix last month, and we now have a Netflix release date for the last film, ironically named The Beginning: 30 July!

Netflix Asia has dropped an official trailer for The Beginning on their YouTube channel. While The Final illustrates how the brother of Kenshin’s first wife Tomoe Yukishiro (portrayed by Kasumi Arimura) seeks revenge on Kenshin, The Beginning will throw light on Kenshin’s past and his encounter with Tomoe. The Beginning will also feature three new cast members: Issey Takahashi, Nijiro Murakami, and Masanobu Andou.

We still have to wait for about three weeks till we can feast our eyes on the amazing action scenes in The Beginning. While waiting, check out how Takeru Satoh practised his swift movements in the action-training video he has uploaded to YouTube below.

We will also be reviewing The Beginning, so stay tuned!