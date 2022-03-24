Run, walk, play with the new Nike Air Max shoes

Nike Air Max. PHOTO: Nike

It is no exaggeration to say that Nike was conceptualised by thinking out of the box. When it comes to Nike, shoes are never just shoes. Way before many of us were born, Nike has been a leader in innovation and design. Who would have thought of using tiny airbags in the soles of athletic shoes to cushion impact back in the 1970s? The Nike Air Max was conceived out of such an audacious idea.

It was in 1977 that the visionary Nike co-founder Phil Knight took Marion Franklin Rudy’s air-cushioned prototype for a test-run and loved the results. The birth of the Nike Air Max was not a walk in the park. Mind you, creator Marion Franklin Rudy, an ex-aerospace engineer, was rejected by 23 other shoe companies before Nike put his idea into production. Talk about believing in oneself. The rest, as we know it, is history.

The Nike Air Max has undergone several rounds of evolution. It started with iconic designer Tinker Hatfield’s Air Max 1 in the eighties which focused on art and design. The Air Max Plus in the nineties merged sports and culture, while the Air Max 720 of today continues to push the creativity envelope with futuristic designs. From functional running shoes to shoes with strong design elements to a lifestyle must-have it is today, the Nike Air Max is in itself a cultural zeitgeist.

Yahoo Shopping is happy to share with you the launch of this iconic shoe – the new Nike Air Max. Here is a list of models that caught our eye, plus special launches to note. What can we say? Each model is considered a work of art on its own. Of course, Yahoo Shopping has provided links to the shoe models and their launch dates for your convenience. Based on experience, these exclusive models tend to fly off the shelves upon their launch dates. So bookmark this page and be quick to cart out on release dates should you wish to get them! Fastest fingers first!

