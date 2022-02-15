Rui En down with Omicron variant of COVID-19, recovering at home

Singaporean actress Rui En. (Photo: Jerald Saw)

SINGAPORE — Rui En is the latest local celebrity to contract COVID-19.

The actress said on her Instagram page on 13 Feb that she had been infected with the Omicron variant of the virus last week, and experienced mild symptoms including a sore throat, cough, and runny nose.

Rui En wrote in her post:

So I FINALLY tested positive for Covid earlier this week. Am blessed that it's Omnicron and not Delta, and that the symptoms were incredibly mild. Sore throat that went away after two days, cough, blocked and runny nose, some insomnia strangely and zero fever/bodyache. I've had much worse flus and I'll be able to leave the house soon.

After 2 plus years of having all our lives changed irrevocably, after going thru the whole gamut of emotions from grief, anxiety, depression and fear as a result of this virus, all I could think was, "oh, so this is it? Really?!". I somehow felt more relief at finally getting it cos I've always hated suspense 🤣

Yes, I am aware that I have the luxury of being able to feel this way because of no elderly and children at home (was a little concerned the cats would catch it). I am also aware that if I had caught Delta instead I absolutely would not be feeling this way, because I had friends who caught that and it sounded like hell on earth. But I thought this was another great example of how we make the boogeymen bigger than they really are in our minds. The upside? If NZ opens up in the next 3 mths, I'll be able to save quite a bit of money 😅

Guys, stay vigilant and socially responsible, but no need to let fear rule your life. By no means am I advocating for u to rip off your mask and kiss a stranger on the street, but haven't we put our lives on hold long enough?

The 41-year-old actress told Shin Min Daily News that she had taken the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

As new COVID-19 infections rose in Singapore during the past few weeks amid a wave of Omicron cases, several government leaders and celebrities have been infected, including Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and actors Mark Lee and Hayley Woo.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is more contagious than Delta, but generally causes less severe disease. With 90 per cent of the total population fully vaccinated and 64 per cent boosted, most infected persons have mild or no symptoms and are recovering at home.

