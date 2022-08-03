Riot’s new LoL fighting game ‘Project L’ will be free-to-play; Illaoi joins roster

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anna Bernardo
·Contributor
·2-min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gaming
    Gaming
  • Esports
    Esports
  • League of Legends
    League of Legends
Riot's newest fighting game, codenamed
Riot's newest fighting game, codenamed "Project L", will be free-to-play. Illaoi, the Kraken priestess, was also confirmed to join the roster of champions. (Photo: Riot Games)

League of Legends (LoL) developer Riot Games confirmed on Tuesday (2 August) that the LoL 2D fighting game codenamed ‘Project L’ will be free-to-play.

Riot Games made the announcement through a video developer vlog titled “/dev: The Latest on Project L | dev diary - Project L.”

In the video, executive producer Tom Cannon mentioned that one of the team’s goals is to remove as many barriers as possible for players, so they can play the game no matter where they live, what their skill level is, or how much money they have to spend on a game.

”To that, I’m happy to confirm that Project L will be free-to-play," said Cannon.

He further promised that any revenue strategy the team eventually implements would be "respectful of both your time and your wallet".

Cannon also mentioned some updates about game development. that the core mechanics of the game is already complete, “a lot of the team has moved on to building champions, or building around game features like competitive play and our social systems".

He introduced one of LoL’s champions, Illaoi, the Kraken Priestess, as one of the champions to join the roster.

"The Spiritual Leader of the people, Illaoi is a physical powerhouse who tests the strength of souls for her tentacled god," added Cannon.

Some concept art of Illaoi in Project L. (Photo: Riot Games)
Some concept art of Illaoi in Project L. (Photo: Riot Games)

A blog post linked to Illaoi has revealed further information about Project L's upcoming champion, who was released in League of Legends over seven years ago.

"Our ultimate goal is to have a diverse and inclusive roster where everyone can find a champion that truly speaks to them," said game director Shaun Rivera.

"Illaoi's physical build is pretty unique in the roster of League of Legends champions, and we referenced a lot of athletes with a focus on weightlifters and shot putters.”

“Mainly women who spend a lot of time lifting things as easily as Illaoi lifts her massive weapon," Project L’s creative director Mike Henry added in the blog.

Jinx, Ekko, Darius, Ahri, and Katarina are confirmed to be part of Project L. (Photo: Riot Games)
Jinx, Ekko, Darius, Ahri, and Katarina are confirmed to be part of Project L. (Photo: Riot Games)

You can read more about the Illaoi in the upcoming game here.

Some other characters previously confirmed to be part of Project L’s roster are Ahri, Jinx, Katarina, Darius, and Ekko.

Anna is a freelance writer and photographer. She is a gamer who loves RPGs and platformers, and is a League of Legends geek. She's also a food enthusiast who loves a good cup of black coffee.

For more gaming news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooGamingSEA. Also follow us on Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube, and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page!

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Bill Russell: NBA's first Black superstar and civil rights activist

    Bill Russell, a dominating center who won a record 11 NBA crowns as cornerstone of a Boston Celtics dynasty, overcame racism to become the league's first Black superstar and civil rights activist.

  • This Red Lion And His Pride Will Be Heartland-ing In Bishan On 7 Aug

    Get ready to capture and support 3WO Kuldheep Singh and his fellow Red Lions who will be landing at the open field next to Bishan MRT between 8.40am and 9.30am.

  • First look at Patricia Piccinini's 'We Are All Connected' exhibition

    From 5 August 2022 onwards, go forth into the weird and evocative world of Patricia Piccinini at the ArtScience Museum.

  • UK newspaper loses court challenge over Prince Philip's will

    British newspaper The Guardian on Friday lost its legal challenge against a decision banning the media from a court case about Prince Philip's will.

  • Hop Aboard This Private Jet Tour For A 24-Day Trip Around the World — Complete With Gourmet Food And Drinks

    Abercrombie & Kent wants to take you on a delicious, 24-day journey around the world. The luxury tour operator is delving into the growing long-haul travel market with its three-week trip, Cultural Treasures, which will take guests to eight culturally rich destinations around the globe, all via its private Boeing 757 jet. According to the company, the private jet tour, which takes off in May 2023, will allow up to 48 guests to board the customised jet, which comes equipped with fully lie-flat le

  • Dreaming About Going To New Zealand? Well, You Can Now

    Add New Zealand to the list of countries you can visit next. The country fully reopened its borders to international visitors on 1 August, as per a plan announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern earlier this year on 11 May. The country closed its borders at the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and began reopening in phases, starting February 2022. According to Reuters, Ardern noted the enormity of the moment while speaking at the China Business Summit in Auckland on 1 August. “It’s been a st

  • Vacheron Constantin partners with the Louvre for a series of Métiers d’Art watches

    The partnership between Vacheron Constantin and the Louvre has led to an extraordinary series of Métiers d’Art watches dedicated to great ancient civilisations. Allyson Klass was in Paris for the launch of four timepieces that are directly inspired by exceptional masterpieces on display at the museum. Following a pandemic-induced delay earlier in January, Vacheron Constantin finally debuted its eagerly awaited Métiers d’Art series of timepieces inspired by historical masterpieces from the Louvre

  • The best vineyards in Asia that wine lovers must visit

    Asia may not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of wine, but the continent actually has numerous vineyards and wineries. So, we have listed the best vineyards in Asia that must be part of your travelogue if you like crisp Asian wines. And every year, more and more wineries are coming up in the continent. A 2020 Forbes report stated that China ranked tenth among the top wine-producing countries in the world. Japan, too, holds a bright spot in the Asian wine world, owing to its n

  • Lollapalooza Is Making A Smashing Debut In India Next Year

    Time to get your beat on. The iconic global music festival Lollapalooza’s debut in India is the biggest news right now for all music fans. Lollapalooza is going to be a two-day musical festival will be held in Mumbai on January 28 and 29, as reported by the entertainment and ticketing platform giant BookMyShow. Let’s find out more. Details on Lollapalooza’s debut in India next year BookMyShow will team up along with global producers, Perry Farrell, WME and C3 Presents to spearhead the music fest

  • Bike-loving Rutte rides to record term as Dutch PM

    Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte set a new record for time in the saddle on Tuesday, becoming the Netherlands' longest-serving leader with 4,311 days in power.

  • You Can Soon Book The BTS ‘In The Soop’ Villa On Airbnb

    A unique two-story villa located on a mountain top in eastern South Korea will be available for one night only in August. But this isn’t just any luxury villa on Airbnb, as it happens to be the house used to film the second season of a reality show starring famous K-Pop band BTS. The vacation rental website Airbnb has announced that it is renting out the villa where the K-Pop band BTS filmed the second season of their “IN THE SOOP” reality show. The villa will be available for booking Tuesday, A

  • 10 beginner-friendly calisthenics exercises, and how to do them at home

    Exercising daily is one of the best ways to keep yourself fit and healthy, both mentally and physically. Whether it is stepping out for a run, hitting the gym or exercising in the comfort of your home, spending a few minutes to an hour working out every day, is essential and fruitful in many ways. And if you’re a beginner wondering how to embark on your fitness journey, calisthenics can be a great way out. What is calisthenics workout? A form of weight and strength training that involves using y

  • The Ataydes elated to welcome Maine Mendoza into the family

    The actress recently got engaged to beau of three years, Arjo Atayde

  • 'Wagatha Christie': Rooney triumphs as Vardy loses libel trial

    A UK judge Friday effectively branded England footballer's wife Rebekah Vardy a liar, rejecting her "Wagatha Christie" libel suit against Coleen Rooney following a trial that exposed celebrity skullduggery in sometimes graphic detail.

  • TikTok Is Working On A Music App Which Could Take On Spotify

    The parent company of TikTok, ByteDance, has filed a trademark application for ‘TikTok Music,’ as reported by Insider on 28 July. The application was filed by TikTok with the US Patent and Trademark Office on 9 May. According to the last update which was done on 13 May, the office will be assigning an attorney in six months to examine the request. What to know about TikTok Music It may have social media-like features Image credit: James Owen/@jhjowen/Unsplash TikTok Music is all set to be a musi

  • Charo Santos is FAMAS' Best Actress

    The actress won for her performance in "Whether the Weather is Fine"

  • Splendidoin the Italian Riviera, is now home to a pop-up Dior spa

    In the South-eastern tip of Portofino, nestled between the shimmering Mediterranean and the lush greenery of the Parco Regionale di Portofino, sits Splendido, the jewel of the Italian Riviera. Perched in the hills, overlooking the shimmering Portofino Bay and the rugged cliffs and turquoise coves of Tigullio, the hotel, part of luxury hospitality pioneers Belmond, has long attracted a galaxy of stars from royalty to Hollywood celebrities. No less than the likes of Charlie Chaplin, Walt Disney an

  • Kim Jones designs skin and car for Dior x Gran Turismo 7

    French fashion house Dior has collaborated with racing game Gran Turismo 7 for a unique in-game experience that combines the thrill of racing with the pull of glamour. Kim Jones, the artistic director of the Dior men’s collection, designed the fashion brand’s gear, or skin, for players to use in the game. The complete set includes the virtual version of a vintage car — a cream-coloured De Tomaso Mangusta. The collaboration between Dior and the game was announced at the Gran Turismo 7 World Serie

  • 5 Summer trends from New York Fashion Week

    Here’s what you’ll be wearing this summer.

  • Malaysia's first Asia's Next Top Model rep Melissa Th'ng on the secret to staying positive

    Former state tennis player and Asia's Next Top Model Malaysia rep Melissa Th'ng shares her fitness routine and how she packs it all in her busy schedule.