Riot's newest fighting game, codenamed "Project L", will be free-to-play. Illaoi, the Kraken priestess, was also confirmed to join the roster of champions. (Photo: Riot Games)

League of Legends (LoL) developer Riot Games confirmed on Tuesday (2 August) that the LoL 2D fighting game codenamed ‘Project L’ will be free-to-play.

Riot Games made the announcement through a video developer vlog titled “/dev: The Latest on Project L | dev diary - Project L.”

In the video, executive producer Tom Cannon mentioned that one of the team’s goals is to remove as many barriers as possible for players, so they can play the game no matter where they live, what their skill level is, or how much money they have to spend on a game.

”To that, I’m happy to confirm that Project L will be free-to-play," said Cannon.

He further promised that any revenue strategy the team eventually implements would be "respectful of both your time and your wallet".

Cannon also mentioned some updates about game development. that the core mechanics of the game is already complete, “a lot of the team has moved on to building champions, or building around game features like competitive play and our social systems".

He introduced one of LoL’s champions, Illaoi, the Kraken Priestess, as one of the champions to join the roster.

"The Spiritual Leader of the people, Illaoi is a physical powerhouse who tests the strength of souls for her tentacled god," added Cannon.

Some concept art of Illaoi in Project L. (Photo: Riot Games)

A blog post linked to Illaoi has revealed further information about Project L's upcoming champion, who was released in League of Legends over seven years ago.

"Our ultimate goal is to have a diverse and inclusive roster where everyone can find a champion that truly speaks to them," said game director Shaun Rivera.

"Illaoi's physical build is pretty unique in the roster of League of Legends champions, and we referenced a lot of athletes with a focus on weightlifters and shot putters.”

“Mainly women who spend a lot of time lifting things as easily as Illaoi lifts her massive weapon," Project L’s creative director Mike Henry added in the blog.

Jinx, Ekko, Darius, Ahri, and Katarina are confirmed to be part of Project L. (Photo: Riot Games)

You can read more about the Illaoi in the upcoming game here.

Story continues

Some other characters previously confirmed to be part of Project L’s roster are Ahri, Jinx, Katarina, Darius, and Ekko.

Anna is a freelance writer and photographer. She is a gamer who loves RPGs and platformers, and is a League of Legends geek. She's also a food enthusiast who loves a good cup of black coffee.

For more gaming news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooGamingSEA. Also follow us on Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube, and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page!