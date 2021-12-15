Our review of SkyHelix Sentosa, the new scenic ride that takes you 79 metres above sea level

SkyHelix Sentosa is Singapore’s highest open-air panoramic ride. (Photo: Mount Faber Leisure Group)

SINGAPORE — The newest attraction on Sentosa, the SkyHelix Sentosa ride, opens today (15 December).

SkyHelix Sentosa is the highest open-air, panoramic ride in Singapore. Guests will dangle their feet in the air as they sit in a gondola that slowly rotates and rises 35 metres above ground level along a vertical helix-like structure, providing 360-degree views of Sentosa island and its surroundings. The ride is 12 minutes long.

Guests will be able to see the southern coast of the mainland around Harbourfront, as well as the Singapore Strait to the south of Sentosa.

The ride is located at Imbiah Lookout, near the northern tip of Sentosa. Because of the site's natural elevation, the top of SkyHelix will be 79 metres above sea level, making it one of the highest vantage points on Sentosa.

The top of SkyHelix Sentosa is 35 metres above ground level and 79 metres above sea level. (Screenshot from video by Teng Yong Ping)

The new attraction on Singapore's resort island was originally slated to open next year, but was opened ahead of schedule because construction was completed earlier than planned.

Tickets for the SkyHelix are available at Mount Faber Leisure Group's website. An adult ticket costs S$18 and a child's ticket costs S$15.

If you book tickets through Klook, however, an adult ticket will cost S$16.20 and a child's ticket, S$13.50.

$16.20 $18 at Klook

Yahoo Life SEA was invited to experience SkyHelix Sentosa ahead of its opening. Here's our review:

The SkyHelix gondola on ground level. (Photo: Mount Faber Leisure Group)

The SkyHelix Sentosa structure was designed and constructed by French company Aerophile, a leading expert on high-point attractions.

The gondola, which can seat 16 guests, is powered by three electrical winches. Safety measures in place include safety belts in the seats, an electronic safety mechanism to ensure guests are properly secured, and emergency brakes.

Guests must be at least 1.05 metres in height to be allowed on the ride. Children aged 12 years or below must be accompanied by a supervising adult.

Atmospheric LED lights at SkyHelix Sentosa at night. (Screenshot from video by Teng Yong Ping)

The round structure above the gondola provides some shelter and is also meant to make the ride feel as if it's a hot-air balloon, although the ride is fully electrically powered.

The ride is lit by LED lights at night, which creates a magical and romantic atmosphere as you enjoy the views from the top.

The snack bar at SkyHelix Sentosa. (Screenshot from video by Teng Yong Ping)

Each ticket will come with a choice of either a beverage which you can bring onto the ride, or a SkyHelix Sentosa souvenir.

There's a snack bar at the SkyHelix which serves drinks, fruits and pastries.

The beverages include a range of cocktails specially concocted for SkyHelix Sentosa.

From 15-19 December 2021, a complimentary Häagen-Dazs ice cream mini cup will be given away with each ticket as a special opening week treat, on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Cocktail drinks served at SkyHelix Sentosa. (Photo: Teng Yong Ping)

Guests have to leave bags and hats on the ground before boarding the gondola. You're allowed to bring phones and selfie sticks aboard to take pictures, but take care not to drop your items while on the ride as it's a long drop to the ground. It can get windy high in the air. There are cup holders built into the table in the gondola to secure your drinks.

Here's the view of Sentosa and Harbourfront from the top of the SkyHelix. It's a truly scenic view:

A view from atop SkyHelix Sentosa. (Photo: Teng Yong Ping)

Note that the ride rotates 360 degrees, so the views from SkyHelix will include the Southern waterfront of the mainland, the whole island of Sentosa, as well as the sea to the south of Sentosa.

An attraction host accompanies guests on the ride to ensure that safety protocols are followed, while introducing the surrounding views and landmarks.

Keep in mind that while the ride is gentle and slow-moving, it might still be pretty scary for people who are afraid of heights.

Note that currently there are COVID-19 safe management measures in place. SkyHelix Sentosa will only accept fully vaccinated guests, and unvaccinated children aged 12 years and below may take the ride only if accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult. The maximum group size is currently capped at two pax so as to allow at least one metre in distance between groups.