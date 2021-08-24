Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication. Yahoo Shopping Page

For those of us who are still working from home, isn't it glorious to wake up to thunder and lightning in the comfort of your duvet? Amidst the relentless heavy rain this morning, I woke up with a smile on my face to cool temperature, lazed in my bed for a while and still managed to fire up the computer in time for work.

But for those who are required to brave the rain to get to the office, not so much. Is it me or have you also noticed that when it rains, it pours? According to a report by the NEA, the cold rainy weather is here to stay, at least until the end of the month. Doesn't it feel like Mother Nature is undergoing a cleansing of sorts, helping us wash away the old and in with the new.

Do I hear cheers and claps for those of you who are so ready to break out your down jackets reserved for travel that have been relegated to the depths of your cupboards? Yes, it's finally time to put them to good use again, for now.

If you have been caught unprepared by the rain, here’s a list of waterproof items you should equip yourself with. With most items on discounts, from sturdy Dr Martens boots that last forever to lightweight raincoats and water-resistant make-up from ASOS and Sephora, you will never need to take a rain check for a great day ahead!

As always, the Yahoo Shopping team helps you stretch your dollar. Here are the discounts and promotional codes we managed to suss out for you. Take note of these limited-time promotions!

New to ASOS?

Enter code "ASOSNEWYES" at checkout to receive 20% discount, (Discount ends 08:00 on September 1 2021) or Enter code "ASOSNEWEXTRA" at checkout in the app to receive 25% discount, (Promotion ends 08:00 on September 1 2021). Terms and conditions apply.

Are you a Sephora member?

Don't miss the Beauty Pass Sale happening on 25-29 Aug (Gold & Black tier members get 25% off with minimum spend of S$300 or 20% off with no minimum purchase) and 26-29 August (White tier members get 15% off with no minimum spend). Enjoy free shipping for orders S$50 and above. Add your favourite items to your wishlist today and purchase later!

No more wet feet

One of my pet peeves about the rain, even as a self-confessed pluviophile, is wet feet. These durable waterproof, work-approved boots will keep the feet dry and toasty, and look put together. Now, you can confidently step on any water puddles, and still stay dry; I kid you not!

Dr Martens Adrian tassel loafers, S$238.99

PHOTO: ASOS. Dr Martens Adrian tassel loafers, burgundy

Dr Martens 1461 Iced shoes, S$220.99

PHOTO: ASOS. Dr Martens 1461 Iced shoes

Dr Martens 1461 ziggy, S$220.99

PHOTO: ASOS. Dr Martens 1461 ziggy

Dr Martens flatform chelsea, S$331.99

PHOTO: ASOS. Dr Martens 2976 flatform chelsea boots

Take cover

Umbrellas may not offer adequate coverage for the recent persistent rain. Add on a lightweight waterproof jacket to brave through the weather wherever you go. Get it; you will need it.

ASOS trench coat, S$50.95 (was S$101.90)

PHOTO: ASOS. ASOS DESIGN shower resistant double breasted trench coat

Gianni Feraud raincoat, S$144.99 (was S$592.99)

PHOTO: ASOS. Gianni Feraud checked raincoat

Brave Soul rain jacket, S$40.99 (was S$62.99)

PHOTO: ASOS. Brave Soul everly long clear rain jacket

Brave Soul rain jacket, S$44.99 (was S$70.99)

PHOTO: ASOS. Brave Soul unicorn rain jacket

Bag it

Keep all your important documents and laptop dry and safe from the rain with this trusty backpack and still look good for work and play. You never have to be at the mercy of Mother Nature again.

ASOS gym bag water-resistant, S$44.99

PHOTO: ASOS. Running gym bag in lightweight water resistant

Rains waterproof tote, S$72.99

PHOTO: ASOS. Rains 1225 rush waterproof tote bag

Keep your make-up intact, always

If you, have found yourself in embarrassing situations where the make-up streaked, you will know why these water-resistant beauty items are essential to any lady's beauty arsenal.

JILL STUART Lip Mini Trio, S$49

PHOTO: Sephora. JILL STUART Rouge Lip Blossom Mini Trio

Eye Pencil Waterproof, S$16

PHOTO: Sephora. Eye Pencil Intense + Gentle Waterproof Care • 1.05g

Urban Decay Waterproof Concealer, S$42.99

PHOTO: Sephora. All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray Duo Set

PHOTO: ASOS. Ubran Decay All-nighter waterproof concealer

Urban Decay Waterproof Eyeliner, S$35.99

PHOTO: ASOS. Urban Decay Waterproof Eyeliner Pen

L'Oreal ParisXFiber Xtreme Resist, S$20.99

PHOTO: ASOS. L'Oreal Paris X Fiber Xtreme Resist Waterproof Mascara Black