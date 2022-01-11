Four handsome, muscular, shirtless guys will serve drinks to diners at Mr Mookata. (Photo: Mr Mookata)

SINGAPORE — A mookata restaurant had the bright idea to promote its business with shirtless waiters – but the cops were called in after a member of the public made a police report.

The Mr Mookata shop on Liang Seah Street in Bugis had collaborated with Asia Farm Beverages to hire four handsome, muscular guys to serve drinks to customers on 8 January and 15 January.

The dashing dudes dispensed free-flow beverages to buffet diners, and an individual free drink to à la carte diners. The Asia Farm beverages consisted of lemon tea, barley, and calamansi drinks.

However, according to Shin Min Daily News, on the first evening of this promotion on Saturday, someone reported the restaurant to the police after apparently mistaking the hunky staff for naked exhibitionists.

How this member of the public thought that the waiters were nude is a mystery, however, since they were each wearing an apron and jeans. Shirtless under the aprons, yes, but not full-on au naturel.

Picture only for effect; these hunks only serve drinks at Mr Mookata. (Photo: Mr Mookata)

The police showed up at the Thai barbecue restaurant to investigate, nevertheless.

All was well in the end, however, as one of the restaurant owners said the promotional event scheduled for 15 January is set to carry on.

Mr Mookata was opened in May last year by a young couple aged 24 and 25 years old. The owners said the hunky waiters were hired by Asia Farm Beverages, and the purpose was to promote the brand's healthy beverages.

The manager of Asia Farm Beverages rep told Shin Min that the purpose of the event was to promote the brand's healthy, low-sugar drinks. The hunks were featured in the promotion because they gave people a healthy feeling.

The restaurant owners were slightly shocked that the police were called on them, but hey, the marketing gimmick has certainly brought about a lot of publicity for the business.