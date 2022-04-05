Shopping:

Pledge to #DeclutterWithYahoo for #YahooEarthDay and help plant 200 trees!

For every 25 pledges, 1 tree will be planted via Treedom — and you can follow its story on the Yahoo Forest Page.

Pledge Your Support and Spread the Word – Here’s how!

Step 1: Visit Yahoo’s Instagram (@YahooSG) and Facebook posts on 11 Apr, 18 Apr, and 22 Apr 2022.

Step 2: Post a comment with the hashtags #YahooEarthDay and #DeclutterWithYahoo. Each comment counts as 1 pledge.

Step 3: Tag your friends and encourage them to take part!

Plant Your Very Own Tree

Step 1: Join the #YahooEarthDay contest on Yahoo’s Instagram (@YahooSG) and Facebook

Step 2: Write your own digital decluttering tip in the comment section with the hashtags #YahooEarthDay and #DeclutterWithYahoo. The 10 most creative responses will win the opportunity to plant a tree of their choice in the Yahoo Forest*.

Step 3: Remember to tag your friends!

To learn more about the ways you can declutter digitally today, click here.

To find out how your digital activity impacts carbon footprint, visit our homepage here.

*T&C applies

