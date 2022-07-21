Pixel 6a vs Pixel 6: Is it worth the $250 difference?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dominic Ng
·Senior Games & Tech Producer
·8-min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tech
    Tech
Google Pixel 6a smartphone with its packaging on a wooden table (Photo: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)
The Google Pixel 6a (Photo: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)

The Pixel 6a is Google's latest 'budget' smartphone release in 2022.

The 'a' series is usually the 'cut-down' version of their mainline Pixel phones, and it is no different for the Google Pixel 6a.

I have personally been using the Google Pixel 6 non-Pro as my daily driver since it was launched.

So what better way was there to compare the differences than by fully transitioning to the Pixel 6a for this review to see if the S$250 price difference between the phones is worth it?

I personally love the Pixel line of phones because of its simplicity. In the world of Androids, the Pixel line is one of the most straightforward smartphones out there.

While there are other phones that are super feature rich from the likes of Oppo and Xiaomi for the price, there are still little things that bug me about them, like the need to connect my Google account to the phone manufacturer's sign-in and what not for the phone to be fully functional.

Although usually not up to enthusiast specifications, the Pixel is great for those who want a phone that is an all-rounder and easy to use.

Specifications

So, is the S$749 Pixel 6a able to match the Pixel 6's functionality, while being able to be much cheaper than its bigger brother?

Let's take a look at the main differences between both the phones first.

  • Battery: The Pixel 6a comes with a slightly smaller battery at 4410mAh vs the Pixel 6's 4614 mAh. The Pixel 6a also loses the ability to charge at above 18w, unlike the Pixel 6.

  • Camera: The Pixel 6a comes with a 12.2 megapixel main camera as opposed to the Pixel 6's 50 megapixel camera

  • RAM: The Pixel 6a comes with 6GB of RAM while the Pixel 6 comes with 8GB

  • Screen: The Pixel 6a comes with a 6.1 inch OLED 60hz screen while the Pixel 6 has a 6.4 inch OLED 90hz screen. Both have the same resolution of 2400 x 1080

  • Wireless Charging: Wireless charging is not present on the Pixel 6a. Because of this, the Pixel 6a also loses the ability to wirelessly charge another phone.

  • Size and weight: The Pixel 6a is slightly shorter than the Pixel 6, and is also slightly lighter.

Yes, those are all the differences. Is is worth paying S$250 more for the upgrades for the S$999 Pixel 6?

The processor of both the phones are the same, housing Google's Tensor chip to run the devices.

Features

How do these changes affect the day to day usage? Should you save some money by buying the Pixel 6a, or should you spend extra for the features on the Pixel 6?

A white Google Pixel 6a smartphone with its packaging on a wooden table (Photo: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)
Just like the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the phone's packaging doesn't include a charger anymore. (Photo: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)

Wireless Charging

Let's start with the thing that affected me the most - wireless charging.

This is an extremely menial and simple comparison, yet it was the most prominent thing for me.

I have a wireless charger in my workspace. I use it to charge my phone while I do my things. Now I can't, and I have an unsightly wire dangling from my desk because I need to use it to charge the Pixel 6a.

This is a feature that you either need, or you don't.

If for some reason you use your phone to charge other people's phones wirelessly, you are also out of luck.

Screen

The only major difference between the phones are the 60hz refresh rate on the Pixel 6a and the 90hz on the Pixel 6.

The 90hz refresh rate makes the phone feel smoother while browsing on your phone, and gives the illusion that the phone is 'faster' and 'snappier', when it actually isn't.

That said, on my first two days with the Pixel 6a, the 60hz refresh rate was a little jarring coming from the 90hz of the Pixel 6. But after that, it became the norm.

It is just purely a quality of life change, and it shouldn't really affect anyone coming from a 60hz screen phone, and it is not that hard getting used to it anyway if you are coming from a higher refresh rate screen.

Battery

Now, it may be a combination of things (it is most likely because of the Pixel 6a's lower refresh rate screen), but the Google Pixel 6a's battery charge lasts longer than the Pixel 6, despite the reduction in battery capacity.

Playing a continuous 1080p Youtube video on the Pixel 6 at maximum brightness and 90hz made it last about 11 hours from 100 percent charge to it shutting off at 0 percent battery life. The same test with a maximum refresh rate of 60hz made the Pixel 6 last for about 13 hours.

The same test on the Pixel 6a managed a 14 hour uptime.

The Pixel 6a doesn't come with the Power Delivery 3.0 (PD 3.0) that's with the Pixel 6, and only charges at a maximum of 18w.

So it will charge much slower than the Pixel 6, but to be honest, the 18w is still plenty fast in this day and age, as long as you are not looking to rush your charge.

RAM

I do not feel any differences between the phones due to the lack of 2GB of RAM. The Pixel 6a is still as quick as the Pixel 6 with opening apps and running multiple programs.

This is something that is quite polarising in the world of smartphones. Some manufacturers love to chuck in large amounts of RAM into their phones, when it actually doesn't really matter that much beyond the 6GB mark.

For the Pixel line, 6GB of RAM is enough for the phone to run smoothly without hitches.

Camera

You'd think that a major reduction in megapixels from 50MP to 12.2MP would result in much, much more terrible pictures.

The funny story is, while I was trying to sort out which pictures to highlight for this review, I couldn't tell which were captured with the Pixel 6 or the Pixel 6a without looking at the title of the file.

A photo taken by the Pixel 6a camera of a road. (photo: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)
Photo taken by the Pixel 6a's 12.2MP camera. (Photo: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)
Photo taken by the Google Pixel 6 of a road. (Photo: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)
Photo taken by the Pixel 6's 50MP camera. (Photo: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)

The major feature of the past Pixel phones has always been the great pictures that the phone can capture, despite the lower megapixel cameras, while every other brand was touting cameras that can shoot the moon.

And until the Pixel 6, Google had always been using a 12MP camera in all their lines.

Google uses software and AI to fully touch up the pictures to look as crisp and natural as possible. This is why a Pixel, with a much lower megapixel camera, is still able to churn out pictures like they were captured on much better cams.

You are still able to get great pictures despite the megapixel reduction of the main camera. All the other camera features are intact in the Pixel 6a as well, like Night Sight and Magic Eraser.

The only thing that I would see as a problem is that you can't zoom in as much for a good picture, compared to the Pixel 6.

Based on the pictures shown above, if you can tell which is which without looking at the caption, I will give you a cookie.

Video recording is still pretty subpar, though. It has never been Pixel's strong suit, with or without a 50MP camera.

Conclusion

If you want my personal opinion, I would get a Pixel 6a if I didn't not already possess a Pixel 6, and if not for the lack of wireless charging. That's about it.

If wireless charging isn't a deal-breaker for you, S$250 less for essentially the same phone without a 90hz screen is really a good deal.

The reduction of RAM doesn't really degrade any kind of performance, while the reduction in camera megapixels really does not affect anything if you are a point-and-shoot person. The Google AI will balance it all the same anyway.

As a side note, the on-screen fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 6a seems much more responsive than the Pixel 6's, although on paper, it's supposedly the same sensor.

If you are looking for a moderately high-end phone without breaking beyond the S$800 mark, the Pixel 6a is really quite a good buy, especially when it is barely any different from Google's flagship Pixel 6.

The Google Pixel 6a is available to purchase in black, white and green for S$749 on Amazon, and also Shopee.

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links above, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Visit Yahoo Shopping for first dibs on shopping deals

Dominic loves tech and games. When he is not busy getting bodied in games or watercooling anything he sees, he does some pro wrestling.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Fans return as Comic-Con awaits new 'Thrones' and 'Rings' shows

    Tens of thousands of cosplaying fans will converge on San Diego Thursday for the first full-scale Comic-Con in three years, with new "Lord of the Rings" and "Game of Thrones" TV series set to be unveiled at the world's most famous pop culture gathering.

  • Randy Pangalila says an honour to work on "Perjalanan Pertama"

    The Indonesian actor collaborates with Malaysia's Datuk Ahmad Tamimi Siregar for the first time

  • Guns N’ Roses will be performing in Singapore this November

    Hard rock legends Guns N’ Roses are coming to Singapore once again for a concert in November 2022. The acclaimed band previously performed in the city-state in 2017. The group will hold their Singapore concert on 12 November at Singapore National Stadium. Before coming to Singapore, the band will perform at the SCG stadium in Bangkok on 9 November. More about Guns N’ Roses Singapore concert Image credit: Guns N’ Roses/@gunsnroses/Twitter All three band members — Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan

  • Iran's UNESCO-listed Isfahan mosque damaged in restoration

    A 400-year-old iconic mosque in Iran's central city of Isfahan listed as a UN World Heritage Site has been damaged during restoration work, officials said Monday.

  • T.G. Fish Porridge: Haig Road Market’s fish soup could be one of the best in Singapore

    T.G. Fish Porridge, located in Haig Road Market & Food Centre, is run by an elderly couple and is one of the widely-recognised names in the local hawker food scene. Over the course of several decades, they have perfected a range of fish-based dishes and made a remarkable name for themselves. I figured it was […] The post T.G. Fish Porridge: Haig Road Market’s fish soup could be one of the best in Singapore appeared first on SETHLUI.com.

  • Sri Lanka’s Ministry Of Crab Is Hosting A Pop-Up In Singapore Starting 19 July

    Love crabs? Well, here’s a bit of good news. Crustacean authority Ministry of Crab has declared their latest pop-up taking place in Singapore for four nights next week. Appearing at Shangri-La hotel on 19 to 22 July, the acclaimed Sri Lankan restaurant is offering a five-course dinner for S$198++ per person of their most popular dishes backed by chef Dharshan Munidasa’s heritage. Ministry of Crab was established in Colombo in 2011 as a homage to the Sri Lankan Lagoon Crab, the same species that

  • Do probiotics really improve your health?

    Different strains can help aid your digestive system, especially for those who are lactose-intolerant and have irritable bowl-syndrome.

  • Good Moves: Celebrate Singapore's 57th Birthday And Run Or Walk For Charity

    Take part in Rediscover Singapore 57, a fun and eye-opening 5.7km mass charity run-walk that will take you through historical landmarks and end at the Singapore Discovery Centre, with all proceeds from the event going to MINDS.

  • Choon Seng Teochew Porridge: Comforting porridge with ingredients like braised duck and crab in Farrer Park

    A home-cooked bowl of porridge, paired with an assortment of side dishes, is one of the most comforting meals to me. Most zi char and cai fan I’ve had in hawker centres and coffeeshops were served with rice as the staple, so I was happy to learn about Choon Seng Teochew Porridge, which serves a […] The post Choon Seng Teochew Porridge: Comforting porridge with ingredients like braised duck and crab in Farrer Park appeared first on SETHLUI.com.

  • Kylie Padilla excited for new movie

    The actress shares a photo of her as Lucy for upcoming film, "Unravel"

  • Ecco premium leather, athleisure shoes and the latest Pot Bag you should get

    Check out the variety of leather bags and athleisure sneakers from Ecco.

  • Famed Primatologist, Jane Goodall Is Getting Her Own Barbie Doll

    Here’s a collectible every conservationist will want to own. American toy manufacturer Mattel has unveiled new specialty Barbie dolls modelled after the famous English primatologist Jane Goodall and her beloved research specimen, a chimpanzee named David Greybeard. The Goodall doll, which Mattel says will be partly made with recycled plastic, sports the researcher’s classic beige collared shirt and shorts, as well as a pair of binoculars and a blue notebook. David Greybeard was the chimpanzee on

  • All You Need To Know About Spirulina, Its Benefits And More

    Another day, another green powder or so it seems. Spirulina powder – a blue-green algae is one you might see on ingredient lists at your favourite smoothie joint or across your social media feeds – you can find 4.5 million posts tagged #spirulina on Instagram and 19.5 million views with #spirulina on TikTok! But is the nutrition hype legit or is spirulina just a pretty face? Read on to learn about the health benefits of spirulina, plus potential risks and ways to eat the aquatic ingredient that

  • Pop art sculptor Claes Oldenburg dies aged 93

    US-based pop art sculptor Claes Oldenburg, known for his giant work depicting everyday objects such as hamburgers, lipstick and electric plugs, has died aged 93.

  • Netflix’s Tudum event returns for a second edition in September

    Netflix’s Tudum global fan event is returning for the second year on 24 September 2022. The free virtual fan event is set to feature over a hundred popular stars, giving a hint of what’s in store for the ensuing year on the streaming platform. Spread across various time zones and regions, it will be bigger and more exciting this time. Spanning South Korea, India, the US and Japan, fans will get a glimpse of all the highly anticipated shows, series and movies that is sure to make endless binge-wa

  • Blockbuster Budgets: 10 Of The World’s Most Expensive Movies Ever Made

    Ever wondered how much money goes into making your favourite blockbuster movies? With the multi-million dollar salaries of the onscreen talents and crew members to promotions, marketing, CGI and post-production costs, most of these movies have exorbitant budgets that can surpass even USD 100 million. Additionally, superhero and fantasy movies with a stellar cast having A-listers are the ones that often find place in the list of most expensive movies. Although most major studios and companies ref

  • 5 best luxury hotels in Hanoi to check into during your next stay in Vietnam

    Considering a memorable and beautiful weekend getaway to Vietnam soon? If you’re still unsure of where to visit, pick Hanoi and these luxury hotels to check out. Stratified with French, Chinese, and Southeast Asian influences, Hanoi is recognised and revered for its centuries-old architecture and culturally-rich sites. It comes as no surprise, then, that various luxury hotels dot the city with equally grand stories to suit. As a travel directory on where to stay when travelling to one of the wor

  • Hot Weather, Cool Snack: Gelato Joy Across Singapore

    Sunny Singapore is made for these cool cones.

  • Xing Ji Rou Cuo Mian: The one and only soup-style bak chor mee you’ll need at Bedok 85

    As a lifelong resident of the North, I must say that I’m not exactly the most well-versed when it comes to famous hawker stalls in other parts of the country. However, Xing Ji Rou Cuo Mian is one of the rare stalls in the East that I have travelled down just to eat. Xing Ji […] The post Xing Ji Rou Cuo Mian: The one and only soup-style bak chor mee you’ll need at Bedok 85 appeared first on SETHLUI.com.

  • It’s Fresh Spinach Day! Do you know the benefits of this superfood?

    The nutritious and low-calorie spinach is easily a superfood, providing our body with calcium, magnesium, iron, potassium, and vitamins A, B6, B9, C, E and K1.