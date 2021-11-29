PHOTOS: The 58th Golden Horse Film Awards

This year's Golden Horse Film Awards were announced on Saturday (27 Nov), and the films Revolution Of Our Times and The Falls, as well as actors Chang Chen and Alyssa Chia, were among the big winners. (Check out the full list of winners here.)

Here are photos of the awards attendees and their outfits:

Taiwanese actress Alyssa Chia and actor Chang Chen display pose for pictures with their trophies after winning the Best Actress and the Best Actor at the 58th Golden Horse Film Awards in Taipei on November 27, 2021. / AFP / Sam Yeh

TAIPEI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 27: Actor Liu Kuan-ting and actress Wang Yu-xuan pose with their trophies during the 58th Golden Horse Film Awards on November 27, 2021 in Taipei, Taiwan of China. (Photo by Chen Lihong/VCG via Getty Images)

TAIPEI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 27: Actor Austin Lin arrives at the red carpet of the 58th Golden Horse Film Awards on November 27, 2021 in Taipei, Taiwan of China. (Photo by Chen Lihong/VCG via Getty Images)

Director and writer Chung Mong-hong with his Best Original Screenplay award for “The Falls”, which also won the Best Narrative Feature award at the 58th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih

Director Chung Mong-hong and cast and crew members pose with Best Narrative Feature award for "The Falls" at the 58th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih

Rex Ren, Hong Kong director of "May You Stay Forever Young", poses with the film's cast on the red carpet at the 58th Golden Horse Awards, in Taipei, Taiwan November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih

Taiwanese film director Ang Lee waves as he arrives at the 58th Golden Horse Film Awards in Taipei on November 27, 2021. / AFP / Sam Yeh

Taiwanese actress Tiffany Hsu poses for pictures as she arrives at the 58th Golden Horse Film Awards in Taipei on November 27, 2021. / AFP / Sam Yeh

Taiwanese film director Fiona Roan displays her trophy after winning the Best New Director at the 58th Golden Horse Film Awards in Taipei on November 27, 2021. / AFP / Sam Yeh

Singaporean actor Mark Lee arrives at the 58th Golden Horse Film Awards in Taipei on November 27, 2021. / AFP / Sam Yeh

Taiwanese actor Morning Mo arrives at the 58th Golden Horse Film Awards in Taipei on November 27, 2021. / AFP / Sam Yeh

Chinese American actress Bai Ling arrives at the 58th Golden Horse Film Awards in Taipei on November 27, 2021. / AFP / Sam Yeh

Taiwanese actress Caitlin Fang displays her trophy after winning the Best Performer at the 58th Golden Horse Film Awards in Taipei on November 27, 2021. / AFP / Sam Yeh

Taiwanese actress Annie Chen arrives at the 58th Golden Horse Film Awards in Taipei on November 27, 2021. / AFP / Sam Yeh

Taiwanese actress Moon Lee arrives at the 58th Golden Horse Film Awards in Taipei on November 27, 2021. / AFP / Sam Yeh

Taiwanese actor Umin Boya arrives at the 58th Golden Horse Film Awards in Taipei on November 27, 2021. / AFP / Sam Yeh

Taiwanese actress Caitlin Fang arrives at the 58th Golden Horse Film Awards in Taipei on November 27, 2021. / AFP / Sam Yeh

Taiwanese actor Ko Chen-tung arrives at the 58th Golden Horse Film Awards in Taipei on November 27, 2021. / AFP / Sam Yeh

Taiwanese actor Roy Chiu arrives at the 58th Golden Horse Film Awards in Taipei on November 27, 2021. / AFP / Sam Yeh

Taiwanese film director Giddens Ko arrives at the 58th Golden Horse Film Awards in Taipei on November 27, 2021. / AFP / Sam Yeh

Taiwanese actress Gingle Wang arrives at the 58th Golden Horse Film Awards in Taipei on November 27, 2021. / AFP / Sam Yeh

Taiwanese actress Yang Kuei-mei arrives at the 58th Golden Horse Film Awards in Taipei on November 27, 2021. / AFP / Sam Yeh

Taiwanese actor Nadow Lin arrives at the 58th Golden Horse Film Awards in Taipei on November 27, 2021. / AFP / Sam Yeh

Taiwanese actress Wen Chen-ling arrives at the 58th Golden Horse Film Awards in Taipei on November 27, 2021. / AFP / Sam Yeh

Malaysian actress Angelica Lee arrives at the 58th Golden Horse Film Awards in Taipei on November 27, 2021. / AFP / Sam Yeh

TAIPEI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 27: Singer Eve Ai Yi-liang poses with her trophy during the 58th Golden Horse Film Awards on November 27, 2021 in Taipei, Taiwan of China. (Photo by Chen Lihong/VCG via Getty Images)

TAIPEI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 27: Directors Or Wai Lam (L) and Jun Li arrive at the red carpet of the 58th Golden Horse Film Awards on November 27, 2021 in Taipei, Taiwan of China. (Photo by Chen Lihong/VCG via Getty Images)

Get more TV and movie news from Yahoo Life on our Entertainment page.