Photo of Cecilia Cheung’s youngest son shuts down rumours of Caucasian parentage

SHANGHAI, CHINA - MAY 24: Actress Cecilia Cheung attends her 41st birthday party on May 24, 2021 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Actress Cecilia Cheung is fiercely private when it comes to her youngest son Marcus.

Recently, a netizen spotted Cheung with her three sons at the Shanghai Pudong airport on 25 July, and uploaded a photo that revealed Marcus’ partially covered face.

Having been busy filming the Chinese reality TV show Sisters Who Make Waves 1 and 2, Cheung took the chance to take her family on vacation during the summer holiday. She brought along Marcus with her eldest son Lucas and second son Quintus, whose father is singer-actor Nicholas Tse.

Cheung, who had always blocked off her youngest son’s face with emojis in her Instagram photos, was pictured in the netizen's photo with Marcus strapped to her with a baby carrier. While there had been rumours that Marcus’ father is a Caucasian, the netizen's photo showed Marcus with black hair as opposed to earlier pictures of him in lighter-coloured hair, which prompted netizens to comment that maybe Cheung’s new partner is not a Caucasian.

Netizens have also spotted Quintus looking more grown-up than how he was in Cheung’s Instagram update. Despite having his mask covering half of his face, they praised him for his good looks and many looked forward to seeing if he will make his debut in the entertainment scene when he is older.

