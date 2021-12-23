P&G voluntarily recalls dry hair product in Singapore, Malaysia

Woman applying dry shampoo onto her hair. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

Procter & Gamble has issued a voluntary recall of an aerosol dry shampoo product under the Pantene brand in Singapore and Malaysia as they may contain benzene, a cancer-causing ingredient.

"The precautionary measure is part of the global recall of US-produced Pantene Dry Shampoo product. Other Southeast Asian countries do not sell this product, thus are not part of the recall," a P&G spokesperson shared in a statement to Yahoo Life SEA on Thursday.

The said recall covers Pantene Miracles Pro-V Volume Dry Shampoo product.

"While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our products, our internal investigations showed that low level of benzene is detected in the product. Our internal human health risk assessment indicates that this low level of benzene is not expected to cause any adverse health consequences. However, out of abundance of caution, we have decided to issue a voluntary recall as nothing is more important to us than the quality of our products," the statement continued.

"All other Pantene products are not part of this recall and may continue to be used as intended, including aerosol dry shampoo with batch numbers different from those specifically communicated."

The specific aerosol dry shampoo spray product impacted is listed below and the batch code details can be found on the bottom of the can. The first four numbers are the only ones necessary to determine if the product falls within the affected range of products. According to P&G, retailers have been alerted to remove this product from shelves.

Products recalled in Singapore and Malaysia. (PHOTO: P&G)

P&G will offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased the Pantene Miracles Pro-V Volume Dry Shampoo product. Consumers can contact P&G in the respective markets via the following provided numbers from Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm. The contact details are:

Singapore +65 800 186 0018

Malaysia +60 1800-883957