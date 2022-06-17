David Beckham wants you to check out Adidas Homeground at Knightsbridge Orchard

SINGAPORE – Remember that mall along Orchard Road where queues formed with customers eagerly awaiting to take photos with shirtless male models a decade ago? It is now taken over by Adidas Homeground, sans naked bodies, of course. Today (17 June), Adidas ambassador David Beckham will be gracing the Adidas Singapore Brand Centre. Didn't manage to score tickets to see the man in the flesh? Fret not, stay tuned to our IG on @Yahoosg for updates!

If you have yet to visit Adidas Homeground at Knightsbridge, here's what you can expect. The three-storey Adidas Singapore Brand Centre is the largest mono-brand retail sports destination in Singapore. The Adidas Homeground will give you second thoughts that Singapore's brick-and-mortar retail scene is dying. Here's why.

Adidas X Parley Ultraboost21 – the sustainable collection

The largest one-stop fitness offering

Adidas Brand Centre. PHOTO: Adidas

Imagine having limited-edition exclusives, the latest and most extensive array of footwear, apparel and accessories under one roof. Also, look out for the range of shoes and apparel unique to SEA and only available at the Adidas Homeground.

PHOTO: Adidas

Women only

Fitsters, the latest UltraBoost 22 and ZX 5K Boost, will also be up for grabs at Homeground. Did you know that the UltraBoost 22 is created by an all-women team, tapping on women-specific insights? The ZX 5K Boost, on the other hand, presents the next level of comfort with the mesh inserts. In addition, the ZX 5K Boost creates an ode to the always-evolving ZX legacy with a bold, retro-futuristic silhouette.

Singapore’s very own T-shirt

Key City T-shirt. PHOTO: Adidas

Love to make a statement with your tees? Then, be sure to bring home the Adidas Singapore’s very own Key City Tee – packed with little nostalgia-filled nuggets of all the things we love about Singapore.

Uniquely Singapore

In line with today’s trigger happy crowd, no brick and mortar retail experience is complete without that instagrammable art piece to complete your in-person shopping experience. The massive store has been meticulously designed with plenty of hyperlocal elements, such as the Singapore River, the East Coast Park, the void deck and of course, our local cuisine. These art installations were created by local artists such as Terence Woon, Pamela Ting, Jessica Wong from Scene Shang, and more.

Adidas Signapore's Country Manager, Mr Petr Stastny adds, "As the first Brand Centre in Singapore, the design of HOMEGROUND is deeply rooted in the Singapore identity, and celebrates the diversity as a multicultural country. By taking inspiration from the daily life of Singaporeans – from jogging along the Singapore River and east coast park, to patterns from shophouses tiles, the void deck, and local delights – the designs would resonate with the locals across the rhythms of sports, nature, and life."

MakerLab. PHOTO: Adidas

Get the first dibs of new launches

In the coming months, Adidas Homeground will be rolling out the “Bring it to Me” service, exclusive to the brand centre, where your preferred items are delivered to you as you browse at the store. All you need is the Adidas app or a QR code. The app also allows you to be one of the first to be informed of new launches and promotions.

Adidas Brand centre facade. PHOTO: Adidas

Adidas Homeground is at 270 Orchard Road, Knightsbridge, Singapore 238857.

