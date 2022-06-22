Shopping:

Reta Lee
·Editor-in-Chief, Lifestyle
·1-min read
Oral-B Genius 9000 Electric Toothbrush. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)
Let's face it, oral hygiene is equally as important as skincare.

A new smart toothbrush can set you back hundreds of dollars and it can last a long time provided you take good care of it.

So when we saw that Amazon Singapore has quietly slashed 50 per cent off this Oral-B Genius 9000 Toothbrush, we had to share this good deal with you folks.

Retailing at S$174.50, down from S$349, we think this is a good bargain if you're looking to swap out your grimy toothbrush for an electric one.

What's so great about the Oral-B Genius 9000 Toothbrush

The Genius 9000 electric rechargeable toothbrush features a dentist-inspired round head that surrounds and cups each tooth to remove up to 100 per cent more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush, the company claims.

Its pressure control button allows for reduced brushing speed, while the SmartRing with LED light comes with a Position Detection that alerts you to be gentler if you're brushing too hard or missing the next step.

The electric toothbrush allows you to connect with the Oral-B smartphone app via Bluetooth technology to provide you with customised real-time feedback so you'll know if you brush right.

Not only that, a single charge is able to last you up to 12 days. And if you're travelling for work, Oral-B is throwing you a dual-charging travel case to charge your toothbrush. Pretty fancy!

Buy now at S$174.50

