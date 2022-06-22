Oral-B Genius 9000 Electric Toothbrush. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Let's face it, oral hygiene is equally as important as skincare.

A new smart toothbrush can set you back hundreds of dollars and it can last a long time provided you take good care of it.

So when we saw that Amazon Singapore has quietly slashed 50 per cent off this Oral-B Genius 9000 Toothbrush, we had to share this good deal with you folks.

Retailing at S$174.50, down from S$349, we think this is a good bargain if you're looking to swap out your grimy toothbrush for an electric one.

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Visit Yahoo Shopping for first dibs on shopping deals

Why not sign up for Amazon Prime today to enjoy free shipping and exclusive deals!

What's so great about the Oral-B Genius 9000 Toothbrush

The Genius 9000 electric rechargeable toothbrush features a dentist-inspired round head that surrounds and cups each tooth to remove up to 100 per cent more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush, the company claims.

Its pressure control button allows for reduced brushing speed, while the SmartRing with LED light comes with a Position Detection that alerts you to be gentler if you're brushing too hard or missing the next step.

The electric toothbrush allows you to connect with the Oral-B smartphone app via Bluetooth technology to provide you with customised real-time feedback so you'll know if you brush right.

Not only that, a single charge is able to last you up to 12 days. And if you're travelling for work, Oral-B is throwing you a dual-charging travel case to charge your toothbrush. Pretty fancy!

Buy now at S$174.50