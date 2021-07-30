Nike Super Brand Day: Deals of the week

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

We all love a good pair of shoes – whether it's for show or a rigorous workout – coupled with long-lasting materials and functional details can go a long way.

According to a report by UK-based utility firm SaveOnEnergy, Nike is "one of the most resold brands in the world," with approximately 1.2 million total listings found across platforms like Depop, Ebay, Asos Marketplace, Vestiaire Collective and Etsy.

Even if you've decided to put up your Nikes for sale, shoppers are still finding value in your sneakers.

So what's stopping you from buying your next pair of Nike shoes?

Lazada Singapore is throwing a Nike Super Brand Day with items going up to 50 per cent off, and to sweeten the deal, an extra 25 per cent off on selected styles.

Here are some of our favourite picks.

Nike Men's Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Running Shoes

Buy now at S$97, before S$199

The iconic Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 returns with more perforations and engineered mesh in the upper that strategically target breathability across high-heat areas.

Nike Men's Air Monarch IV Training Shoe

Buy now at S$55, before S$79

Nike Air Monarch IV sets you up for working out with durable leather on top for support.

Nike Women's Air Max Motion 2 Shoes

Buy now at S$68, before S$139

Taking inspiration from the Air Max 270, the Nike Air Max Motion 2 blends breathable mesh with no-sew overlays for heritage style.

Nike Men's Fly.By Mid Basketball Shoes

Buy now at S$53, before S$89

Be court ready! This mid-high design comes with a plush, foam-lined collar that has a secure fit and support around your ankle.

Nike Women's Renew In-season TR 10 Training Shoes

Buy now at S$69, before S$115

The Nike Renew In-Season TR 10 has a deep, comfortable footbed with foam to give you superior cushioning and energy return for cardio-heavy classes.

Nike Women's Court Legacy

Buy now at S$69, before S$89

Celebrating your favourite, easy-to-style tennis shoe, the Nike Court Legacy Valentine's Day adds some holiday-inspired love to this classic silhouette.

