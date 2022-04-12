New Kindaichi series and Kazunari Ninomiya’s My Family to stream on Disney+

  • Shopping
    Shopping
  • Kazunari Ninomiya
    Kazunari Ninomiya
    Japanese actor and singer
  • Shunsuke Michieda
    Japanese tarento
Kazunari Ninomiya&#x002019;s My Family to stream on Disney+. (Photo: Twitter/myfamily_tbs)
Kazunari Ninomiya’s My Family to stream on Disney+. (Photo: Twitter/myfamily_tbs)

The latest series of The Files Of Young Kindaichi, which stars J-pop idol group Naniwa Danshi’s Shunsuke Michieda as the titular character, and thriller drama My Family, which stars Arashi’s Kazunari Ninomiya, will be made available on Disney+ after they air on Japanese television channels.

Premiering in Japan on 24 April, The Files Of Young Kindaichi follows the story of Hajime Kindaichi (Shunsuke Michieda), a high schooler and private detective with an IQ of 180, as he solves murder cases riddled with difficult clues. He is joined by his childhood friend Miyuki Nanase (Moka Kamishiraishi) and chief inspector of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department Isamu Kenmochi (Ikki Sawamura).

This will be the fifth season of the drama series, with the first released back in 1995, starring KinKi Kids’ Domoto Tsuyoshi as Kindaichi. The later seasons and TV movies featured Arashi’s Jun Matsumoto, KAT-TUN’s Kazuya Kamenashi, and Hey Say Jump’s Ryosuke Yamada as the main character. Like passing the baton from a senior to a junior, all of them hail from the Japanese talent agency Johnny & Associates — Naniwa Danshi is the newest idol group by the agency.

On the other hand, My Family will premiere in Japan on 10 April. It follows the story of a game company CEO Haruto Narusawa (Kazunari Ninomiya), whose young daughter is kidnapped. Haruto and his wife Michiru Narusawa (Mikako Tabe) struggle to get their daughter back, and realise that they can only rely on themselves and not the police.

This will be the second time Ninomiya and Tabe work together, about 15 years since the 2007 drama The Story Of Yamada Taro, which also stars Arashi’s Sho Sakurai.

While the exact dates for the Disney+ premiere of The Files Of Young Kindaichi and My Family are not yet known, why not catch these Japanese titles on Disney+ first?

1. Tokyo MER

Watch Tokyo MER now

Tokyo MER. (Photo: Twitter/tokyo_mer_tbs)
Tokyo MER. (Photo: Twitter/tokyo_mer_tbs)

Tokyo MER, an emergency medical service team, rushes to the scenes of serious accidents, disasters, and incidents as first responders. Brave and driven, their only mission is: “No one dies.”

2. 24 Japan

Watch 24 Japan now

24 Japan. (Photo: Twitter/24japan_tvasahi)
24 Japan. (Photo: Twitter/24japan_tvasahi)

Midnight, the day of the general election, when expectations for Japan's first female prime minister are rising. Shido Genba is on a top-secret mission to prevent the assassination of Urara Asakura, the prime minister candidate who could become Japan’s first female prime minister. Genba’s wife and daughter have also been targeted and people that he works with may be involved with both.

3. The Faraway Paladin

Watch The Faraway Paladin now

In a city of the dead, long since ruined and far from human civilisation, lives a boy named Will, who's being raised by three undead: the hearty skeletal warrior, Blood; the graceful mummified priestess, Mary; and the crotchety spectral sorcerer, Gus. When Will unravels the mysteries of this faraway dead man’s land, the boy will take his first step on the path to becoming a Paladin.

4. Your Eyes Tell

Watch Your Eyes Tell

Akari, who is blind, lost her family in an accident. Rui, who was once a promising kickboxer, somehow disassociated himself from everyone else. As the two begin to develop feelings for one another, the truth about their past begins to unravel.

5. Platinum End

Watch Platinum End now

Having lost his family in an accident, Kakehashi Mirai struggles with his adoptive relatives. In a state of complete despair, he makes a dangerous choice on the day of his graduation from junior high school —until he meets an angel who gives him hope to live.

