New drama In Safe Hands spotlights 'guardian stars', firefighters and paramedics

Fang Rong in In Safe Hands. (Still: Mediacorp)

In Safe Hands, a new drama about our "guardian stars" in the firefighting and emergency medical services, will premiere on Channel 8 on 7 March at 7.30pm. It will also begin streaming on MeWatch on the same day.

Made in collaboration with the Singapore Civil Defence Force, the series provides an inside look at how firefighters and paramedics operate, as well as how the public can work with emergency responders.

Romeo Tan in In Safe Hands. (Still: Mediacorp)

Nick Teo in In Safe Hands. (Still: Mediacorp)

In Safe Hands stars Romeo Tan and Nick Teo as Rota Commanders at a fire station leading a team of firefighters played by Fang Rong, Desmond Ng, Tyler Ten, and Zane Lim.

Denise Camillia Tan and Jarrell Huang star as paramedics in the Emergency Medical Service.

Tyler Ten in In Safe Hands. (Still: Mediacorp)

The 10-episode drama will feature the civil defence personnel fighting fires and dealing with emergencies such as chemical accidents, height rescues and even a collapsed building.

Romeo Tan, Denise Camellia Tan and Jarrell Huang in In Safe Hands. (Still: Mediacorp)

Romeo Tan said, "Through this series, you'll realise that SCDF has very high-tech and advanced equipment. We know that SCDF puts out fires, but viewers can learn about the many other things that they do."

Denise Camillia Tan said, "We often hear the sirens of firefighters or the ambulance when we're on the streets or even at home, but we don't get to see where they go and what they do. Through this drama, I hope viewers can learn more about the work of emergency responders."

