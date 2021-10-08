Net-A-Porter's 25 days of Beauty Advent Calendar is here
(Updated with pricing)
The Net-A-Porter 2021 Beauty Advent Calendar returns for the fourth year running and is now available for purchase.
Beauty fans will be delighted to know that the highly anticipated advent calendar contains 17 full-size and eight travel-size products from cult-favourite brands such as Augustinus Bader, Dr Barbara Sturm and 111Skin. Like previous years, you may want to set an alarm reminder because the sets tend to sell out quickly!
Whether you're looking for sparkle and excitement for the holiday season or wish to gift yourself some self-love at home, there's something for all your beauty needs.
Here's the full list of the products in the Net-A-Porter 2021 Beauty Advent Calendar:
111Skin Rose Gold Radiance Booster 20ml
Macrene Actives Deluxe Neck & Décolletage Treatment 30ml
Agent Nateur holi(oil) ageless face serum 30ml
Dr Barbara Sturm lifting serum 30ml
Leonor Greyl Paris Masque Fleurs de Jasmine 50ml
Tata Harper Purifying Cleanser 50ml
Hayo'u Rose Quartz
Margarent Dabbs Foot Lotion 45ml
Vapour Beauty Lux Lip Conditioner 4g
Oribe Power Drips Color Preservation Booster 30ml
Augustinus Bader Vegan Rich Cream 15ml
Cosmedix Vit C Crystals
VBB Lipstick Sway 2g
Charlotte Tilbury Eyeliner Walk Of No Shame
Omorovicza Deep Cleansing Mask 50ml
Natura Bisse Diamond Instant Glow Express Mini Lift Ampoules
Sachajuan Ocean Mist Cream
Claus Porto Banho Mini Candle 70g
Susanne Kauffmann Mallow Bath 100ml
Sunday Riley Pink Drink Essence 25ml
Grown Alchemist Vanilla & Orange Peel Hand Cream 65ml
Decree Eye Masks x3
Costa Brazil Kaya Jungly Body Firming Oil 30ml
This Works Deep Sleep Body Cocoon 100ml
Mauli Pillow Mist 50ml
Mark your calendars and bookmark this page for more updates.