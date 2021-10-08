Net-A-Porter's 25 days of Beauty Advent Calendar is here

Net-A-Porter 2021 Beauty Advent Calendar. (PHOTO: Net-A-Porter)

(Updated with pricing)

The Net-A-Porter 2021 Beauty Advent Calendar returns for the fourth year running and is now available for purchase.

Beauty fans will be delighted to know that the highly anticipated advent calendar contains 17 full-size and eight travel-size products from cult-favourite brands such as Augustinus Bader, Dr Barbara Sturm and 111Skin. Like previous years, you may want to set an alarm reminder because the sets tend to sell out quickly!

Whether you're looking for sparkle and excitement for the holiday season or wish to gift yourself some self-love at home, there's something for all your beauty needs.

Here's the full list of the products in the Net-A-Porter 2021 Beauty Advent Calendar:

111Skin Rose Gold Radiance Booster 20ml

Macrene Actives Deluxe Neck & Décolletage Treatment 30ml

Agent Nateur holi(oil) ageless face serum 30ml

Dr Barbara Sturm lifting serum 30ml

Leonor Greyl Paris Masque Fleurs de Jasmine 50ml

Tata Harper Purifying Cleanser 50ml

Hayo'u Rose Quartz

Margarent Dabbs Foot Lotion 45ml

Vapour Beauty Lux Lip Conditioner 4g

Oribe Power Drips Color Preservation Booster 30ml

Augustinus Bader Vegan Rich Cream 15ml

Cosmedix Vit C Crystals

VBB Lipstick Sway 2g

Charlotte Tilbury Eyeliner Walk Of No Shame

Omorovicza Deep Cleansing Mask 50ml

Natura Bisse Diamond Instant Glow Express Mini Lift Ampoules

Sachajuan Ocean Mist Cream

Claus Porto Banho Mini Candle 70g

Susanne Kauffmann Mallow Bath 100ml

Sunday Riley Pink Drink Essence 25ml

Grown Alchemist Vanilla & Orange Peel Hand Cream 65ml

Decree Eye Masks x3

Costa Brazil Kaya Jungly Body Firming Oil 30ml

This Works Deep Sleep Body Cocoon 100ml

Mauli Pillow Mist 50ml

