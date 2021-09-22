Nespresso Vertuo Next (RichBrown range). PHOTO: Nespresso

As a coffee lover, I confess to being adventurous in my brew choices. Instant coffee, whole beans, coffee bags, drip coffee, pods – I have tried them all. On top of making coffee at home, friends know that I love café hopping as well. Well, you get the gist of how much I appreciate a good cup of coffee.

So when I took my first sip of the brew from the new Nespresso Vertuo Next machine, I was sold. And to be unbiased, I made sure to try as many Vertuo flavours as I could before this review – at least eight flavours (not all in a day, of course). What I found was, the Nespresso Vertuo flavours deliver consistently.

A centrepiece and talking point

Let’s get the dimensions out of the way. Measuring 14.2cm x 42.9cm x 31.4cm, the Vertuo Next is not exactly compact. But when you use the machine every day, why not carve out a space in your living room and let its sleek appearance be the centrepiece and talking point when guests come?

Verdict: 4.5/5

Decisions, decisions, decisions

The expanded Vertuo coffee menu offers 30 blends to suit every taste. An entire month of different flavours before the next rotation. A boon for someone like me who loves variety. There's something for everyone in the family.

Verdict: 5/5

Let’s dive into the taste

Let's explore Nespresso's R&D efforts. Nespresso is known for its crema­ – you know that dense, hazelnut-coloured foam layer that “actually helps liberate the more delicate aromas of a coffee”…and “functions as a seal to keep the aromas in the cup”. The Nespresso team deeply considers the presentation, perception, and aroma before you even take a sip out of your brew.

Having tried a number of the Vertuo capsules, I can attest to its consistency in terms of crema, aroma, and barista-style quality – even better than many coffees out there, I dare say.

Verdict: 5/5

It's incredibly idiot-proof and convenient

Some smart gadgets, with their complicated functions, make us want to tear our hair out. But the Nespresso Vertuo Next takes coffee-making to a whole new level of simplicity using technology. Here’s a breakdown of the steps to brew your own barista-level coffee:

Step 1: Fill up water tank.

Step 2: Press button to heat the machine (wait 5 seconds).

Step 3: Open lid, pop in Vertuo capsule, lock and press button again.

Viola, your barista-level coffee is ready in a mere 25 seconds. Fast operation indeed!

Verdict: 4.5/5

Each brew is consistently barista-level

The Nespresso Vertuo Next consistently delivers barista-standard brews. PHOTO: Nespresso

First and foremost, know that Nespresso’s Vertuo line uses spaceship-looking pods – vastly different from its original line. Take a closer look at each capsule, and you will notice a barcode imprinted on it. The barcode relays the message of your desired coffee type to the machine via the centrifusion extraction technology. The device truly does all the work for you.

So take your pick from Espresso (40ml), Double Espresso (80ml), Gran Lungo (150ml), Mug (230ml), Alto (414ml), and the craft brew (535ml).

Starting at only 80 cents per capsule, I would say that a great start to the day is a worthy investment. This comment comes from experimenting with other Nespresso-compatible pods. I may be biased, but the Vertuo Next machine hits the right notes (pun intended) for my taste preference.

Verdict: 5/5

Cleaning is a cinch

Cleaning? What cleaning? What I love about the Vertuo machine is that it leaves no drip and no stains on your table. The only thing you need to do when it comes to maintenance is emptying the pods (up to 6-10), draining out the water from the drip tray, and a fuss-free wipe down that takes seconds to complete. To be honest, I don't even do this on an everyday basis.

Verdict: 5/5

It's so intelligent it sends reminders to you

This smart machine is Bluetooth- and WiFi-enabled via the use of an app. What’s so great about it? It saves you the hassle of monitoring your water level, descaling schedule and also performs software updates. It is also the same app that you use to order your capsules. So no extra space in your smartphone required.

Verdict: 5/5

Let’s talk about sustainability

Did you know that Nespresso has pledged to be fully carbon neutral by 2022? Nespresso has been a strong advocate in terms of its carbon footprint, and with the Vertuo Next machines, you can see that they are in this every step of the way – from its pods, machines and even packaging.

It is no secret that coffee pods aren't exactly the most eco-friendly products. However, Nespresso stands by their use of them because they keep the coffee fresh. Most of us know that Nespresso has taken on an active role in recycling its pods into compost and functional products such as coasters and even bicycles. The Vertuo Next capsules goes a step further: It is made from 80 per cent recycled aluminium and is infinitely recyclable.

All that’s required from you is to store your used pods in the resealable bag provided with each purchase, ‘dump’ the used pods at any Nespresso boutiques or pass it to the delivery man with your next online purchase.

But what about the machine itself, you ask? The Vertuo machines are made from 54% recycled plastic. You will be happy to know that it comes in 99.5 per cent recyclable packaging using moulded paper (in lieu of styrofoam), a paper handle​, and recycled paper to protect the machine from scratches during deliveries.

And it doesn’t stop there. The new Vertuo Next technology has a short heat-up time with a two-minute auto shut off energy-saving mode. Ideal for someone like me who keeps forgetting to switch off the machine after use. As a carbon-conscious consumer myself, knowing that I'm not adding any unnecessary waste to the world feels good.

Verdict: 5/5

