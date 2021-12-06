Naomi Neo sheds light on her underage sex and rebellious youth

Naomi Neo (left) opened up to Quan Yifeng in the latest two episodes of Mediacorp talk show Hear U Out about her younger days. (Screenshot: meWATCH)

Singaporean influencer Naomi Neo opened up to Quan Yifeng in the latest two episodes of Mediacorp talk show Hear U Out about her younger days. Her youth was nothing short of insecurities and rebelling, which included losing her virginity when she was under 16.

“I was naive when I started attending secondary school,” Neo confessed. “After dating for some time, he kept asking me if we could be more intimate. I was very scared and at a loss. I believed that if I didn’t give in to him, he might leave me.”

Neo revealed that she decided to get intimate with her then-boyfriend after discussing with a close girlfriend, who lied that she had “done it with someone” and assured her that she would be fine.

The incident later blew up when Neo’s parents became suspicious after her boyfriend accidentally broke the gate lock while sneaking into their house. She “got flustered and owned up” when they threatened to bring her “to hospital for a check-up.” Eventually, the police got involved when her father wanted to transfer her to another school.

“When the principal asked him (Neo's father) why he wanted to do that, he had no choice but to tell the truth,” she explained. “The principal said she was duty-bound to call the police, or we could call the police ourselves. My father chose to inform the police personally.”

After the underage sex incident, Neo’s relationship with her parents started to drift apart. During her rebellious phase, she not only argued with them and lied to them, but also got some tattoos, which are regarded as taboo in traditional Chinese families.

When Neo showed her first tattoo, which is on her left wrist, to Quan, it became apparent that she had even self-mutilated before. She disclosed that she was depressed for a period and cut herself to lessen her misery, which she admitted was a wrong coping method.

“I didn’t realise then that hurting myself would also hurt my parents,” Neo reflected.

Her relationship with her parents only improved after Neo got married and had children. Although they don’t mention it, she knew that her parents love her a lot and are also very proud of her. After reading heartwarming, handwritten letters from her parents, Neo’s eyes began to well up with unstoppable tears.

