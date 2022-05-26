Shopping:

Myopia Specialist Centre launched to treat, research, raise awareness

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·3-min read
The Myopia Specialist Centre at Camden Medical Centre. (PHOTO: MSC)
SINGAPORE — As more people use electronic devices and spend less time outdoors amid the COVID-19 pandemic, such lifestyle changes have led to a sharp rise in myopia cases in Singapore.

Data from Stan Isaacs Optometrists clinic at Camden Medical Centre shows that, out of over 1,000 patients aged seven to 12 seen by the clinic from June 2020 to June 2021, more than one in four needed myopic intervention. From January 2019 to December 2019 - before the pandemic hit Singapore - the figure was 14 per cent.

Currently, 7 per cent of five-year-olds in Singapore have to wear glasses, while over 65 per cent of children are myopic by Primary Six.

"It is no coincidence that the spike in numbers took place during the height of the pandemic in Singapore," said clinic founder Dr Stan Isaacs.

"The Circuit Breaker forced education to go online with home-based learning. People were also encouraged to stay indoors, and that saw more kids spend more time on electronics like mobile devices and game consoles instead of going outdoors."

To treat, research and raise awareness about myopia, the Myopia Specialist Centre (MSC) was launched at Camden Medical Centre on Thursday (26 May) by Dr Isaacs and Steve Newman, senior technical director of contact lens company Menicon.

The centre - the first of its kind in Asia - will not only offer myopia treatment by Singapore’s top eye care professionals, but it will also function as Asia’s leading myopia research and education centre. It will be embarking on research initiatives that will seek to further develop a deeper understanding of myopia progression, its underlying causes and improve on the available solutions to address it.

"“We must utilise the knowledge gained during these difficult past years to create and tailor myopia management programs and awareness that can be effective and sustainable in such restrictive circumstances in the future," said Newman.

"This can help us address the city-based lifestyles that are emerging around the world and hopefully still make a positive impact in reducing myopia progression.”

MSC will also be involved in training practitioners in Singapore and from around the region. Visiting experts will also conduct educational seminars at the centre, empowering people with the knowledge of better eye care.

Here are some good tips to manage myopia:

  • Follow the 20-20-20 rule: After every 20 minutes of work or study, focus on an object 20 feet (6 metres) away for 20 seconds to rest your eyes.

  • Children should practise good posture and ensure that they look at reading materials without any head-tilt.

  • Avoid reading or viewing electronics while moving, such as when sitting in a moving vehicle. This bouncing motion makes your vision go in and out of focus.

  • It is recommended that children have at least 90 mins of outdoor activities per day. When outdoors, children usually focus on distant objects such as a basketball hoop or a cycling path. When sunlight comes in contact with the retina, it causes the release of dopamine into the eye. This may prevent the eye from elongating.

  • If your child is already myopic, a comprehensive eye check is recommended every three months. If your child is not already myopic, a full eye check is recommended every six months.

  • Once a child is myopic, just giving them a normal pair of spectacles is not going to prevent their eyes from getting worse. The child has to be educated in proper visual habits and needs to be fitted with a myopia control prescription. Treatment may include specialised spectacles, contactlenses or eye drops.

