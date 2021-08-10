Motion Art Space: The new art jamming studio in Singapore

(PHOTO: Motion Art Space)

Motion Art Space is the exciting new art jamming studio that combines art with the laws of physics in Singapore. Art jammers get to create unique paintings with the use of custom-built, patent-applied spinners and pendulums.

Located in Arab Street, Motion Art Space is housed on the second floor of a spacious shophouse. The art jamming studio currently offers six different packages with solo artists, couples, and families in mind. Each session is an hour-long.

(PHOTO: Motion Art Space)

While each package differs slightly, the base package includes a 46 x 55cm canvas, four primary colours, one spinner station, and paint tools such as pendulums, trays, and brushes for use.

With the current Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) measures though, expect strict social distancing measures with a limit of two people per station.

We spoke to Adriel Ho, co-founder of Motion Art Space, to find out more about the studio.

What was the inspiration behind Motion Art Space, and how did you come with the idea of opening such a studio in Singapore?

Adriel Ho: Motion Art Space started because we identified a need for new, novel experiences for people to get together to bond, given the current pandemic. Art is a wonderful outlet for self-expression and creativity. The type of art in our space is accessible to your everyday individual. Most of our customers are first-time artists and create beautiful masterpieces they are proud to hang up at home!

(PHOTO: Motion Art Space)

What's the reception been like?

We are happy and grateful to have received many amazing reviews so far. We place customer experience on a very high priority and try to go above and beyond to ensure our customers have a great time at our space to be able to bond with their friends, dates, and family!

Could you share a bit more about the different packages and what they're best for?

Our packages are based on the number of people you would like to come with, ranging from a single package to a group of five. They all come with canvases, paints, and all the tools you need. We also have add-ons if you would like to do more!

(PHOTO: Motion Art Space)

How would you advise people to enjoy their experience at Motion Art Space?

We have a cool space to let your hair down. With our Motion Art Space playlist—which we get a lot of compliments for—to our party lights and friendly staff. The best way to experience Motion Art Space is to let yourself go for the one-hour session and be amazed at your own masterpiece after.

What does the future look like for Motion Art Space? Any plans to expand?

We are currently focusing on creating the best experience for our customers. There are new exciting ways to do motion art in the pipeline, so keep an eye out for that!

