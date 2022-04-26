If you are one of those who wake up to a hectic schedule and skip your usual grooming routine to save time, this article is for you. Deep down, we know that only when we learn how to fill ourselves up, do we have enough time and energy for others. Just like in an airplane emergency where we should put on our oxygen masks first before attending to those around us – we should never ignore the importance of self-care.

What better way to kickstart your self-care routine than LookFantastic's monthly beauty box subscription? You get to pick from a 1-month, 3-month, 6-month or 12-month subscription based on an auto-renewal, monthly billing format. Of course, the longer you subscribe, the cheaper it is. How does a gift to yourself, or your loved ones, every month sound? Better still, get a subscription for your mum to show your appreciation in time for Mother's Day. Yahoo Shopping sourced four fantastic deals just for you and the amazing women in your life.

PROMOTION 1*:

Get S$10 off with code "BBMOTHERS".

Already a Beauty Box subscriber? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Use code "MUMBB" to enjoy S$10 off beauty boxes subscriptions!

*Valid on 3, 6 and 12-month subscriptions only.

PROMOTION 2:

Use code "FUNSG" and enjoy 18% off with no minimum spend or 20% off sitewide on LookFantastic with a minimum spend of S$100. Exclusions apply.

PROMOTION 3:

Don't miss out on LookFantastic's latest exclusive promotion where you get to subscribe to the Mother's Day limited-edition Beauty Box (worth S$350), at only S$109! Available until out-of-stock.

Get the Lookfantastic Mother's Day Beauty Box

Lookfantastic Mother's Day - Limited Edition Beauty Box. PHOTO: Lookfantastic

Absolutely fabulous, but what's in the box?

Eve Lom Rescue Mask 50ml

Philip Kingsley Bond Builder Split End Remedy 50ml

Perricone No:Rinse Pore Minimising Toner 118ml

Glamglow Bubble Sheet Mask

Pai The Light Fantastic Oil 30ml

NEOM Travel Candle

MAC Stack Mascara

Revolution Blusher Reloaded Sweet Pea

Philosophy Microdelivery Resurfacing Toner 30ml

PROMOTION 4:

More value-for-money beauty boxes

This April, think highly-touted, must-have power ingredients such as peptides, AHAs, fruit concentrates and botanicals. Here's what to expect in April's curated beauty box:

April Beauty Box. PHOTO: LookFantastic

April's Beauty Box on LookFantastic

Receive a selection of these incredible products:

Australian Bodycare Tea Tree Oil – FULL SIZE

Soothe and cleanse your hair and skin with the antifungal and antibacterial tea tree oil. It helps to provide a balanced ecosystem for your skin.

Avant Lip Balm – FULL SIZE

The star ingredient Hyaluronic Acid works its magic, binding moisture to skin for long-lasting hydration.

REN Clean Skincare AHA Smart Renewal Body Serum – FULL SIZE

Harnessing the powers of Lactic Acid, the resurfacing treatment gently buffs away dead surface cells to help combat pigmentation and uneven areas.

Elemis Soothing Apricot Toner 50ml

Calm sensitive complexions with Elemis’ Apricot Toner, a hydrating formula that leaves skin the feeling cool and refreshed.

Fresh Soy Cleanser 20ml

Light and hydrating, the clear gel performs a 3-in-1 action; gently dissolving stubborn makeup (even waterproof ones), removing impurities and toning your complexion.

Verso Hydration Serum With Niacinamide 10ml

The anti-ageing serum helps to strengthen the skin's barrier, forming a layer of defence against environmental damage, providing hydration for dry skin.

Decorté Liposome Advanced Repair Serum Time Released Multilamellar Liposomes 12ml

Delivering deep moisture and long-lasting hydration, the formula relies on multilayer bio-liposomes which promote regeneration and support the skin's natural barrier function.

Molton Brown Shower Gel, Gingerlily 100ml

Escape to the pristine shores of Tahiti with Molton Brown's Gingerlily Bath & Shower Gel. The body wash imparts a heavenly aroma of musky spiced florals.

Philip Kingsley - Elasticizer Booster 20ml

This unique product delivers a rush of moisture inside the hair cuticle and is especially beneficial for extremely damaged hair.

Aromatherapy Associates De-Stress Muscle Gel 40ml

Rejuvenate the skin and senses with Aromatherapy Associates De-Stress Muscle Gel; a replenishing, regenerating formula that works to restore soft, smooth skin. If you haven't already, dedicate this month to kickstart your self-care routine. The LookFantastic Beauty Box is giving us a run for our money. This S$38 Beauty Box Subscription is a steal!

