Model Samantha Ko chanced upon Chow Yun-fat while hiking

Wenting Ang
·Contributor
·1-min read

Model Samantha Ko chanced upon superstar Chow Yun-fat while hiking, and shared a photo with the actor on her Instagram on Sunday (4 July).

The Chinese-born former Miss Hong Kong contestant uploaded a photo with Chow along with two solo photos of herself, captioning the post: “While hands are held tight, there is nothing inside. Once you let go, you have everything. Thanks so much, Brother Fat”. The pair had previously worked together in the 2015 movie, From Vegas to Macau II.

Despite being a megastar in Hong Kong, Chow is known to go hiking around Hong Kong New Territories. The 66-year-old is regularly spotted taking photos with fellow celebrities and regular Hong Kongers that met him on his walk.

Before the pandemic, Chow shared that he wanted to “get a coaching license and bring people on hiking trips with me”.

Known to be trekking buddies with Chow, actress Carina Lau often uploads photos of them completing their hikes on her Instagram. In November 2020, she had captioned a post with “I have Brother Fat’s company today #morningrun”, uploading a photo with Chow showing them both decked in sunglasses and caps.

Despite the pandemic, Chow had shared that he will continue to go on hiking trips, but will be adhering to Hong Kong’s government’s COVID-19 gathering restrictions.

