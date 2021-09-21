(Photo: Moonton Games)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) developer Moonton Games announced on Tuesday (21 September) that they will be hosting an online gala to celebrate the game's fifth anniversary on 2 October alongside a month-long giveaway campaign for players.

Moonton will be hosting an anniversary gala for MLBB's fifth year on 2 October. The event will be broadcasted on the game's official Facebook and YouTube channels and will feature popular celebrities and influencers in the scene.

One of the highlights of the anniversary gala will be the showcase of the MLBB's fifth anniversary theme song, which was created by award-winning Filipino rock bad Sponge Cola. The song notably features voice lines from Miya, the highlight hero of the game's anniversary event.

Moonton will also be giving away free heroes and skins as well as make all heroes free to play for a limited time in celebration of the game's fifth anniversary in October.

Players can now exchange the tickets they earned from logging into the game from 10 to 21 September to acquire the new support hero, Floryn, from 22 September to 15 October. Those who were able to register from 11 to 20 September can now also claim a free skin for Thamuz from 21 to 24 September.

MLBB's first-ever villain-themed skin will also be unveiled for Alpha from 22 September to 15 October alongside a special comic that will be released to showcase its features.

The new Moon Goddess' Blessing event has also been launched and will run until 8 October. Players can earn the fifth anniversary 'Moon Goddess Miya' skin, alongside an Avatar Border, Emote, and Spawn Effect, from the event by completing daily tasks.

All MLBB heroes will be then be made free to play from 2 to 4 October, with Moonton encouraging players to team up to enjoy star protection.

In addition, MLBB's fifth anniversary will see the launch of Project NEXT, which introduces both visual and skill redesigns for Lancelot, Odette, Hayabusa, and Kagura. New UI effects have also been added to the in-game lobby screen to reflect real-time weather for the player.

Story continues

For more gaming news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooGamingSEA. Also follow us on Twitter!

Watch more videos on Yahoo