Mirror's Anson Lo drops Megahit music video with Ronald Cheng among guest stars

Anson Lo in his latest music video Megahit.

Hong Kong boyband Mirror’s Anson Lo released his latest music video Megahit on YouTube on Wednesday (22 September). This marks his fifth single released this year, after Silent Love, the ending song for the Viu original drama Sometimes When We Touch.

The dance pop song Megahit features Lo as a petrol station worker in a retro setting. At the petrol station — venue sponsored by Esso — he meets various people portrayed by multiple Hong Kong actors and singers.

The most surprising guest star is singer-actor Ronald Cheng, who dances along with Lo while wearing a motorcycle helmet. Right at the end of the video, Cheng then reveals himself to Lo, before walking away with the earworm phrase “uh-oh uh-oh uh-oh” and its accompanying hand gesture.

The music video also features guest appearances from relatively new celebrities: actress Tang Lai-ying; Dee-gor from Mirror’s brother group Error; and singer Joyce Cheng, who is the daughter of the late Lydia Shum and Adam Cheng. Lo has even guest starred as himself in his own music video.

Apparently, the story of the music video was co-created by Lo, who asked his fans on his Instagram story, “Tell me under the YouTube comments: do you understand the story of the MV? Hope you’ll like it.”

His fans are generally very excited about Megahit, with comments like:

“The MV is so special, especially the perfect combination of the hand gesture and the lyrics.”

“It feels like High School Musical, full of dramatic moments and stage effects.”

“Even though there isn’t any speech, you can feel the message each actor/actress is trying to say with their facial emotions and body language.”

“Very energetic song.”

“Putting this on loop.”

The Megahit music video already has over 765,000 views, and the view count is steadily increasing. Hong Kong boyband Mirror is truly breathing new life into Cantopop.