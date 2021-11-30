Mirror’s Edan Lui flaunts abs to celebrate one million views for his latest music videos

Edan Lui of Cantopop boy band Mirror. (Photo: Instagram/edanlui)

Cantopop boy band Mirror’s Edan Lui shared photos of his muscular upper body on his Instagram to honour his promise to fans, regarding his latest song Promising Young Man.

The new song is a collaboration with Singaporean singer-songwriter Kenny Khoo, and was produced in both Cantonese and Mandarin. The two singers held an Instagram live previously, and had promised their fans to show off their biceps and triceps if both music videos exceed one million views on YouTube.

Well, both MVs now have above a million views, and the artists have made good on their promise.

As Lui often posts photos of him wearing a sleeveless top that reveals his toned arms on his Instagram stories, he decided to share something even more “powerful”. He disclosed in his caption, “This is definitely my fittest moment in my 24 years of life.”

Similarly, Khoo has kept his promise, and uploaded a photo of his bicep on his Instagram.

Both singers have expressed gratitude to their fans for liking the new songs and supporting their unprecedented collaboration. Their fans are generally very excited at the rare shots, with Lui’s fans asking if there will be something even better if the number of views exceeds three million.