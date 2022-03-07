Mirror members Anson Kong and Alton Wong release Rebound, a rap dance hit

Lim Yian Lu
·2-min read
  • Anson Kong
    Hong Kong singer
  • Frankie Chan
    Hong Kong actor and musician
  • Ian Chan
    Hong Kong male singer
Anson Kong (left) and Alton Wong in the music video of Rebound. (Photo: Instagram/_kisang_)
Anson Kong (left) and Alton Wong in the music video of Rebound. (Photo: Instagram/_kisang_)

It’s only slightly more than two months into 2022, and the members of the Cantopop boy band Mirror have yet another new song.

In addition to solo singles from Jer Lau, Ian Chan and Jeremy Lee, we have heard Keung To’s Mirror In Mirror in January and more recently, Anson Lo’s Mr Stranger.

The latest release is a rap dance duet, Rebound, by Mirror’s vice-leader Anson Kong, known better as AK, and Alton Wong, one of the group’s rappers.

Rebound marks the third duet AK has done with fellow Mirror members, after Snail in 2020 with Ian Chan and Hu Dao Men (which refers to the stage wings) in 2021 with Mirror’s leader Lokman Yeung.

It is also the first song Wong has released outside of Mirror’s songs.

With the rap lyrics by Wong, the music video of Rebound sees the two Mirror members in a retro setting, dancing, partying and rapping to the earworm phrase “bounce with me”.

Two other Mirror members Lokman Yeung and Frankie Chan made special appearances in the music video, which currently has more than 1.5 million views.

Frankie Chan in blue denim and Lokman Yeung in a black-red jacket next to Anson Kong clad in white in Rebound&#39;s music video. (Photo: Instagram/_kisang_)
Frankie Chan in blue denim and Lokman Yeung in a black-red jacket next to Anson Kong clad in white in Rebound's music video. (Photo: Instagram/_kisang_)

Fans are also loving the song and collaboration, with comments like:

“Mirror has 12 members and only 7 of them has the chance for solo works. Each person has about 3 to 4 solo songs in a year, which is really little. But I admire AK so much. He shares his solo chances with his fellow members. Where to find such supportive group member?”

“I'm getting some 90s vibes with this. I love that they didn't take themselves too seriously and it was fun seeing the cameos and easter eggs. Also, never really noticed Alton in Mirror but I found him very attractive in this.”

“What a funky production that you hardly see in Hong Kong. Apart from being an idol, it feels like Mirror has been trying out new challenges!”

“I’m so happy to see this double A [Anson and Alton] collaboration. I can sense that they really enjoyed the whole process of making music. As a listener, I can really feel their positivity.”

“Love the super catchy beat of this song. I've been exercising and dancing to this song since the video was released.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anson Kong 江𤒹生 (@_kisang_)

AK shared on his Instagram, “I want to thank the company for letting me be capricious again, to make the music I want, to illustrate the topic I want. I hope I can continue producing music, and try different things with my brothers.”

