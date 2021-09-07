Mid-Autumn Festival at the Rainforest Lumina is an illuminating affair

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Subscribe to Yahoo Singapore Telegram and visit Yahoo Shopping for first dibs on shopping deals

Rainforest Lumina at the Singapore Zoo (Photo: Stephanie Zheng)

SINGAPORE - For those with children, you might be no stranger to Rainforest Lumina at the Singapore Zoo, where the night is lighted up by beautiful displays, while your children and yourself roam around in a nearly empty park punctuated by multi-sensory interaction zones.

In case you are new to this, just imagine the Singapore Zoo replaced with fantastical digital animals, which will bring you through multiple light exhibitions, some of which you can interact with. The light designs are fantastic, so even as an adult, you will be able to appreciate the wonders dancing around you. Note that no animals will be on display during the event at night. However, you may spot some lounging around, as we did!

The Rainforest Lumina has been back since July 2021 in its third incarnation with brand new installations. But especially and appropriately so for the Mid-Autumn festival, expect even more installations and treats to delight the young ones.

What's new for Mid-Autumn

Design your own lantern

Redeem 1 lantern each ticket, decorate it, and off you go on the walk! (Photo: Singapore Zoo)

Kickstart your experience at this activity station where you can design your very own lantern to light up your journey through Rainforest Lumina. Each guest is entitled to one lantern.

New festive photo points on top of existing installations

The Moon Bridge for that silhouette photo opportunity. (Photo: Stephanie Zheng)

Ready your cameras for some Instagram-worthy shots at various festive photo points located throughout Rainforest Lumina. Don’t miss out on taking a walk over the spectacular moon bridge and exploring the magnificent lantern walls along the way.

What's Mid-Autumn without lantern riddles?

Sometimes it’s curved like a smile, other times it’s round like a plate. Do you know the answer to this riddle? Check out the Lantern Riddles board and try to solve all the riddles available!

Story continues

LED playgrounds

In this particular installation, you'll need to clap for the digital animals to burst into lights (and action!) (Photo: Stephanie Zheng)

Fun abounds at the LED playground with gleaming seesaws and swings furnishing the area outside the Forest Lodge. Hop away on an illuminated path made of interactive floor discs that change colour with every step!

Enjoy a tea break on them

Capture and share your favourite moments on social media with the hashtag #RainforestLumina to redeem a sachet of tea and a taro cookie to bring home for a complete Mid-Autumn experience!

It's a fun experience lasting between 45 mins to an hour, and it will be a perfect way to end what is a perfect day at the Singapore Zoo.

Get the Rainforest Lumina Tickets here

Or better still, get the add on package instead so you can enjoy either the Singapore Zoo or Night Safari together with Rainforest Lumina.

Night Safari with Rainforest Lumina

Singapore Zoo

80 Mandai Lake Road, Singapore 729826

Mid-Autumn festivities are available from 3-12 and 17-19 September 2021.

Normal Admission Time: 7.15pm - 12.00am, last admission at 11.15pm