(PHOTO: Getty Images)

Years ago, it was unheard of for men to take care of their skin, let alone establish a skincare routine. In this time and age, men, if you are not already taking care of your skin, you are doing yourselves a disservice.

Take it from someone who has been egging her 'I woke up like this' spouse to pick up some form of beauty regimen and has seen the improvement over the past few years. The morning shave and monthly haircut just do not cut it anymore. Looking presentable is more than just having greater self-confidence and being promotion-ready. It is also about showing the world that you bother to take care of yourself. This is especially so during our current work from home situation where we have the tendency to neglect our skincare regimen. Yes, at Yahoo Shopping, we are all about self-care – for both men and women.

So, men, if you are clueless about where and how to start taking better care of your skin, here's the holy grail of skincare products specially curated for you. Of course, Yahoo Shopping takes good care of our supporters, both men and women.

From today till 9 September, Sephora is having a 15% off sitewide and storewide.

So shop away to better skin right now. Your future skin will thank you for it!

For your face

Step 1: Cleanse

PHOTO: Sephora. Caudalie Vinopure Purifying Gel Cleanser, 150ml

Maskne is a real concern for both men and women. Thanks to Caudalie’s Vinopure line, you can say goodbye to acne and say hello to clear skin! Caudalie products are formulated using natural ingredients that visibly improve the skin quality of acne-prone skin without being harsh.

Step 2: Supercharge your hydration

PHOTO: Sephora. Dr Dennis Gross B3 Adaptive Superfoods Rescue Super Serum, 30ml

Daily stress can negatively impact the skin, breaking down collagen and slowing down your circulation. Equip yourself with the Dr Dennis Gross B3 Adaptive Superfood Range that is suitable for all skin types.

Step 3: Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

PHOTO: Sephora. OLEHENRIKSEN Cold Plunge™ Pore Remedy Moisturizer

For those of you plagued by maskne or who have oily or acne-prone skin, the Cold Plunge Pore Remedy Moisturizer will probably be your new best friend. This oil-free moisturiser with a snow slush texture will give your oily skin a refreshing burst of hydration for the perfect balance between oil control and glow.

Step 4: Keep the crow's feet at bay

PHOTO: Sephora. OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Eye Crème, 15ml

Keep that sparkle in your eyes. The Banana Bright Eye Crème, the cult favourite from the OLEHENRIKSEN Truth Collection, is formulated with banana powder-inspired mineral pigments that promise to illuminate and instantly smoothen the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Your body needs TLC too

PHOTO: Sephora. Fenty Skin Buff Ryder Exfoliating Body Scrub, 170g

Buff the rough with Fenty Skin’s Buff Ryder Exfoliating Body Scrub. It is designed for all skin types and powered by Caribbean-inspired ingredients, including Barbados cherry, coconut oil, pomegranate, papaya, and pineapple enzymes.

For the women in your life

Ladies, it's your turn now.

7 September: 10% off Dr Dennis Gross Skincare

- Get an Alpha Beta Pore Perfecting & Refining Serum deluxe sample when you purchase an Alpha Beta 30 or 60-pc Daily Peel.

- Buy 3, Get 1 Free.

8 September: 20% markdown on Tarte

Receive Tarte Amazonian Clay Value Set with a minimum S$80 spend.

9 September: 15% markdown Fenty Beauty

- Get a Make- up Travel Kit with a minimum of S$50 spend.

- Receive a full-size Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil with a minimum of S$150 spend.

10 September: 15% markdown Glow Recipe

Get an Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum sample with any Glow Recipe purchase.

Get the best out of these bargains when you order online

Enjoy S$10 off your next purchase with a minimum spend of S$80 when you purchase online with the help of their beauty advisors in-stores from now till 31 October.