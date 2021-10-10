Meet the next new Asian supermodels

Supermodelme. (PHOTO: AXN Asia)

The Asian-based television phenomenon SupermodelMe Revolution begins on 11 October, 2021, on AXN Asia, with 12 stunning new models from nine Asian nations ready to strut their stuff and hopefully kickstart a sparkling career.

Supermodel and actress Cindy Bishop will host the show, joined by a panel of experts and judges including Yu Tsai, Hanli Hoefer, Ase Wan and Catriona Gray.

Before the show begins, get to know the personalities behind the stunning faces:

Cassandra. (PHOTO: AXN Asia)

CASSANDRA

Philippines

The owner of a new Japanese restaurant where she handles marketing, operations and sales, Cassandra is an established businesswoman as well as a passionate model. Her favourite saying is: "No matter what life throws at you, you can still be strong and face it head-on."

Claire. (PHOTO: AXN Asia)

CLAIRE

Singapore

Although she’s only been modelling for three years, Claire is “decisive, objective, ambitious” and is focused on grabbing every opportunity. Adding to her understanding of modelling is her creative background as a freelance graphic designer and jeweller.

Hannah. (PHOTO: AXN Asia)

HANNAH

Singapore

Modelling runs in Hannah’s family - yes, she is the youngest sister of Aimee Cheng-Bradshaw, one of Singapore’s top models, but Hannah is out to prove that she is more than just ‘Aimee’s sister’, and she already has a strong portfolio of modelling work to show for it. Hannah can be described as “adaptable, driven and a people person”. She also loves to cook.

Isabelle. (PHOTO: AXN Asia)

ISABELLE

China

Isabelle has already worked with a number of international brands like Tom Ford, Vivienne Tam and Glam Glow, but she wants to really break into professional modelling with her distinctive editorial look. Isabelle believes that as “long as you believe in yourself and persevere, your dreams can come true”.

Jenifer. (PHOTO: AXN Asia)

JENNIFER

Thailand

Half Thai and half Swedish, Jennifer has already established herself in the swimwear and fitness modelling scene but wants to push further into editorial work. Jennifer is “open-minded and ready for anything, and loves a challenge”, describing herself as empathetic and understanding.

Melanie. (PHOTO: AXN Asia)

MELANIE

Philippines

“Outgoing, adventurous and driven”, Melanie’s background on the National Youth Volleyball team has suited her commercial modelling work, but now she wants to move into the world of high fashion and editorial work. While modelling is her focus, Melanie is also studying to be a journalist.

Nikki. (PHOTO: AXN Asia)

NIKKI

Philippines

Although she is the youngest model on the show, Nikki already has a bunch of experience working in television commercials and on the runway. She’s described as being “goofy, talkative and spontaneous”, which doesn’t stop her from being professional and ambitious.

Prisca. (PHOTO: AXN Asia)

PRISCA

Malaysia

She might not have any experience as a model, but Prisca has determination and brains. The half-French and half-Malaysian model works as an Assistant Portfolio Manager in the largest European asset management firm in Paris, and is super confident. She wants to show that women can be “both beautiful and smart”.

Quhyn Ahn. (PHOTO: AXN Asia)

QUYNH ANH

Vietnam

She’s walked runways at Seoul Fashion Week and been flown to Paris to be the face of the Miss Saigon fragrance campaign, so nothing fazes this experienced and bold model. Her experience in other modelling competitions will give her a leg up in claiming the top prize.

TJ. (PHOTO: AXN Asia)

TJ

Hong Kong

Appearing on billboards all over Hong Kong was just the first step in TJ’s march to the top of the modelling world. Not just a model, TJ is also an apprentice tattoo artist and says that she will take this “competition as a challenge to grow a bigger audience for herself”.

Wiwi. (PHOTO: AXN Asia)

WIWI

Vietnam

With a family involved in the fashion industry, Wiwi is comfortable both behind and in front of the camera. Finishing her Fashion Merchandising degree has not stopped her from also walking the runway and booking shoots. She is “determined to prove to the world the global potential and commercial viability of Vietnamese models”.

Zeline. (PHOTO: AXN Asia)

ZELINE

Indonesia

Already a full-time model, Zeline has learned to “ignore the haters and just be herself”, but she says she will do anything to win the competition to boost her career. She is described as being “hyperactive and chirpy with a fun personality and positive disposition”.

For more information about the show, go to www.supermodelme.tv

To watch:

AXN ASIA | Monday 11 October 2021

7:55 PM SG/PH/MY/HK | 6.55PM VN/TH/ID