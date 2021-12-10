Marks & Spencer at Raffles City officially closing on 31 Dec

British retail chain Marks & Spencer will be officially shutting their Raffles City outlet on 31 December. In addition, the chain will be giving out discounts of up to 70 per cent and a S$10 voucher, as part of their moving out sales promotions.

“Our last day of operation at Raffles City will be on 31 December 2021. We’d like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude, as we are ever thankful for your kind patronage over the past 35 years,” Marks & Spencer wrote on their Facebook page.

The Marks & Spencer store at Raffles City opened in 1986 and is owned by Dubai-based company Al-Futtaim. The chain had previously announced the closure of the store in 2020, with the moving out date set on 31 December 2020.

(PHOTO: Marks and Spencer)

However, according to Straits Times in January 2021, the store reversed its decision as it was “delighted to continue serving customers at this store” because of their “long-term partnership with CapitaLand”.

With the closure of the Raffles City store, there will be 10 other Marks & Spencer stores remaining in Singapore at Wheelock Place, Paragon, Plaza Singapura, Parkway Parade, VivoCity, One Raffles Place, 313@Somerset, Jewel Changi Airport, Waterway Point, and Marina Square.