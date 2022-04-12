Lululemon's We Made Too Much sale: Tops, leggings, bras

(Updated with new pricing!)

We all love what a good pair of stretchy and soft leggings can do to us, so when we heard that athleisure brand Lululemon has quietly added a few more items, we were thrilled to share this with you!

Lululemon's We Made Too Much sale is offering a one-off promotion this time, including markdowns of your favourite items from the Align collection. Do take note the brand does not accept returns or exchanges on sale items or markdown including products featured in this category.

Check out these best-selling tops and leggings are on sale now and we think you should grab them before sizes run out!

Swiftly Tech Racerback 2.0 Race

Buy now at S$59.24

Swiftly Tech Racerback 2.0 Race. (PHOTO: Lululemon)

The Swiftly Tech collection, powered by seamless construction, is the ultimate gear for running and training. Shortened length means no riding up on race day.

Base Pace High-Rise Tight 28"

Buy now at S$153.31

Base Pace High-Rise Tight 28" Fleece. (PHOTO: Lululemon)

These running tights have a great fit and warm, technical fabric for running.

Align Reversible Bra

Buy now at S$58.86

Align Reversible Bra. (PHOTO: Lululemon)

This reversible yoga bra will have you wrapped up in buttery softness.

Relaxed Tie-Front Short Sleeve

Buy now at S$66.22

Relaxed Tie Front Short Sleeve. (PHOTO: Lululemon)

This lightweight tee pairs well with afternoon walks in the sun. Tie the front tight or wear it a little relaxed, whatever suits your mood.

Align T-Shirt

Buy now at S$48.79

Align T-shirt. (PHOTO: Lululemon)

The lululemon Align collection is powered by Nulu fabric, which is all so weightless and buttery soft.

Ribbed Contoured V-Neck SS

Buy now at S$69.70

Ribbed Contoured V-Neck SS. (PHOTO: Lululemon)

The flexible, ribbed texture with a cool, smooth sensation feels great on the skin.

Align Jogger Crop 23"

Buy now at S$95.84

Lululemon Align Jogger Crop 23". (PHOTO: Lululemon)

Designed for yoga, move with your poses confidently in these Align leggings.

Train Times High-Rise 7/8 Pant 24"

Buy now at S$108.03

Train Times High-Rise 7/8 Pant 24". (PHOTO: Lululemon)

This versatile tight has you covered from training to boot camp. The reinforced waistband lies flat and won't dig in or slide down.

