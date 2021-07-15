Love 972 DJ Kenneth Kong was on board Dream Cruises ship with positive COVID case

Love 972 DJ Kenneth Kong revealed that he and his family were on board the Dream Cruises ship that was made to return after a guest was tested positive for COVID-19.

Kong shared his Tik Tok video on his Instagram page at about 9am on 14 July where he updated his followers in Chinese about the cruise’s statement, delivering it in his newscaster’s voice. “Hello everyone, this is Kenneth Kong, and I am at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre, bringing you the latest news from the cruise’s captain,” he started. “The statement reads: To protect the safety and health of every individual on board, we had broadcasted an announcement earlier,” Kong shared, adding that he was asleep at that time of the announcement.

“We believe everyone is concerned about the situation now. We were told that a passenger on board had close contact with someone on land that was confirmed to be a positive COVID-19 case. To ensure the safety of our passengers and workers, we immediately isolated the passenger and administered a COVID-19 test. We also traced the passenger’s route on the ship and found his close contacts, quarantining them and testing them for COVID-19. The guest’s results came back with a presumptive positive result, while his close contacts were tested negative. Ministry of Health will be testing further samples from the guest for confirmation of their COVID-19 status.”

“Protecting the safely of our passengers has always been of the utmost importance for Dream Cruises,” the statement also reads.

According to his comment shared with 8day.sg, the DJ, who went on the cruise with his family of eight, including three young children, was staying in two separate cabins on the Genting World Dream Cruise.

“We have shared our test results with the authorities and are cooperating with them on every step, including ending the cruise early and coming back to Singapore. All the passengers are required to stay in your rooms for their own health and safety. Only essential crew members wearing PPEs are allowed to move within the ship and within their allocated departments. All of the activities on board have also been halted. To ensure comfort while you wait in your rooms, there will be additional services in due time.”

Story continues

The DJ had also shared that he and his family are not on the quarantine list. “Our SafeEntry records determined that we did not have any close contact with the patient. We are remaining on the ship under the careful arrangements of the cruise company and are awaiting further notice from the authorities,” his statement reads.

Posting an update on his Instagram with a series of photos, Kong shared the fun times on the cruise, captioning his post with “One cruise trip that made it to headlines, and we’ll never forget.”

READ MORE:

Jimmy Fallon gives Singaporean artist Yung Raja a shoutout

Aaron Kwok’s wife Moka praised for taking economy-class flight

Dad shocked to find S$6,000 bill after his son, 6, spends all the money on in-app game purchases

Model Samantha Ko chanced upon Chow Yun-fat while hiking

Bella Hadid's risque dress for Cannes

Vera Wang wows fans in slinky yellow dress celebrating 72nd birthday

Watch more Lifestyle videos on Yahoo TV: