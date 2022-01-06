Loewe x Spirited Away capsule is on sale from 7 January. Here's a sneak preview.

SINGAPORE – Fans of Studio Ghibli, take note. The limited-edition Loewe X Spirited Away capsule will be dropping online and in Casa Loewe Ion Orchard and Marina Bay Sands on 7 January.

Animation fans need no introduction to the iconic Japanese movie where we root for a little girl who brings us on a magical journey into a fantasy realm. Many have marvelled at the director's brilliance in the movie's parallelism of a fantasy universe versus the vices of the modern world we live in and the creative rendition of the distinctive characters in the enchanting animation.

The collaboration is timely. Chihiro perfectly encapsulates the never-say-die attitude to push through adversity – something all of us can identify with after close to two years of an ongoing worldwide pandemic.

In the second collaboration with Studio Ghibli, Loewe transports you into the spellbinding world of Hayao Miyazaki’s Oscar-winning animation Spirited Away with characters such as protagonist Chihiro, mysterious Haku and sorceress Yubaba, to Kaonashi the spirit with no face, Fly-Bird and the Susuwatari soot sprites. Now’s your chance to own a piece of the fantastical animation in the form of Loewe’s ready-to-wear, blankets and scarves, as well as leather and canvas bags including the Amazona, Puzzle, Hammock and Flamenco, Totes and small leather accessories.

If you have ever held a piece of Loewe in your hands, you will know that, beyond the use of quality and durable leathers, the Spanish house prides itself on its attention to detail. As seen in the first capsule collaboration Loewe x Totoro in 2021, which was completely sold out, expect the same level of intricacy in each Loewe item.

Drawing parallelism to Studio Ghibli’s dedication to craft, where each hand-drawn animation can take years to complete, the House of Loewe fully identifies with Director Hayao Miyazaki's insistence on working by hand, no matter the number of gruelling hours required. Side note: The director is tauted as a genius who draws the characters and storyboards and conceptualizes the screenplays himself. This commitment to craft marks the foundation of the magic in the Loewe and Studio Ghibli collaboration.

For the Loewe x Spirited Away capsule, the house introduced the Japanese art of ‘boro’ consisting of mended and indigo-dyed scraps that were patchworked together, creating intarsia of Kasuri textiles and Anagram jacquard canvas on both ready-to-wear and bags. Nothing was left to chance. Loewe artisans brought the movie characters to life by stressing tactility, taking note of the three-dimensional form as well as maximizing the effect of surface treatment.

And now, for the moment you have been waiting for. Here’s a sneak peek into the world of Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away and the Spanish house’s reimagination of fashion in 2022.

If the first capsule featuring Studio Ghibli's Totoro is any indication, expect the Loewe x Spirited Away collection to be sold out. So fastest fingers first!