Lin Chi-ling's fans concerned as she looks thinner in first post in over two months

As Lin Chi-ling posted a video explaining her charity's new project, some netizens were concerned as the celebrity looked noticeably thinner. (Photos: Lin Chi-ling/Instagram)

Taiwanese actress Lin Chi-ling hadn't posted on social media for more than two months until yesterday, when she posted a video explaining her charity's new project.

In a video post, Lin talked about Chiling Charity Foundation's new programme to provide mental support for children who face challenges and stress arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. The programme is a collaboration between the charity and the Taipei City Department of Education.

Lin has been based in Japan since she married Japanese actor-singer Akira in 2019.

Fans took to the comments thread to commend Lin for the charitable project and to compliment her for her sweet voice. However, some netizens were concerned as the celebrity looked noticeably thinner.

Netizens wrote on Lin Chi-ling's Instagram page:

"Have you become thinner?"

"Big Sister Chi-ling, it's summer and the hot weather has affected your appetite, you've become thinner... and I realised that you like to wear lacy-styled outfits!""

"Kind people are the most beautiful! Big Sister Chi-ling, don't become too skinny!"

"Big Sister Chi-ling, you've become even slimmer."

Here's hoping Lin Chi-ling is taking care of herself too while taking care of children through her charity!