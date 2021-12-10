Lazada 12.12 sale: Hurry, these items are on sale now

If you've missed Lazada's last 11.11 sale, fret not; here's another chance to get your favourite gadgets now.

Lazada's 12.12 sale has some of your favourite retailers like Kohler, Lab Series, Plantur, Elizabeth Arden, Bose and Puma slashing up to 50 per cent off their prices to give you the best deals.

But you may want to hurry as these stocks are selling extremely fast.

From kitchen appliances to beauty products and electronic gadgets, here are some of the best bargains our team has managed to find just for you. Add to cart and check out as soon the clock strikes 12!

GAMING AND ELECTRONICS

Bose Earbuds

??? S$299 at Lazada

Bose Earbuds. (PHOTO: Lazada)

Move with ease with these wireless earbuds.

Acer K202HQL A 19.5 HD LCD display with LED Technology Monitor

??? S$148 at Lazada

Acer monitor. (PHOTO: Lazada Singapore)

Looking for a desktop monitor? This Acer 19.5" monitor is perfect for your work from home setup!

Nintendo Switch Console with Red/Blue Joycon

??? S$469 at Lazada

Nintendo Switch Console. (PHOTO: Lazada Singapore)

The Nintendo Switch is both a home console and a handheld device - a hybrid of sorts. On the go, it'll be in the form of a tablet that also has a docking station which then plugs into your TV.

Garmin Lily Fitness Smartwatch

??? S$369 at Lazada Singapore

Garmin Smartwatch. (PHOTO: Lazada Singapore)

This petite, fashionable smartwatch is great enough to keep track of your important health stats.

Samsung Galaxy Watch3 45mm

??? S$698 at Lazada

Samsung Galaxy Watch3 45mm. (PHOTO: Lazada Singapore)

Samsung's Galaxy Watch3 smartwatch has all the health tracking functions you need: built-in oxygen measurement, fall detector and a sleep monitoring tracker.

Lenovo TWS Gaming Bluetooth Earphone

Buy now at S$24

XT92 Lenovo earphones. (PHOTO: Lazada)

These earphones come with an ergonomic in-ear design which makes them comfortable to wear without pain.

Blackdot eFlo Wireless Speakers

?? S$59.99 at Lazada

Blackdot eFlo speakers. (PHOTO: Lazada)

The Blackdot eFlo Wireless Speakers were made to provide quality sound in an affordable package. It's no wonder shoppers have raved about its "clear sound with good bass," and "good value."

Apple Airpods with charging case (2019)

Buy now at S$179

Apple Airpods. (PHOTO: Lazada)

Apple fans, you'll in for a treat! These wireless earphones deliver five hours of listening time and three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset

?? S$55 at Lazada

Razer Kraken X. (PHOTO: Lazada Singapore)

The ultra-light Razer Kraken X is a multi-platform gaming headset built with superior comfort, extended durability and crystal-clear sound.

TP-LINK Tapo TC70 Home Security

Buy now at S$41.90

TP-LINK Tapo TC70. (PHOTO: Lazada Singapore)

If you're looking for a new home security, this camera might just be for you: its Motion Detection and Notifications notifies you when the camera detects movement. The sound and light alarm even triggers light and sound effects to frighten away unwanted visitors.

JBL True wireless in-ear headphones

??? S$219 at Lazada

JBL Live. (PHOTO: Lazada Singapore)

They may be small in size but they pack a serious edge when it comes to filtering noise with touch controls.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphone 2S

?? S$99 at Lazada

Cut the cord with these wireless earphones.

Mi 10000mAh 18W Fast Charge Power Bank 3

?? S$25.90 at Lazada

Store all of your precious photos and documents with this power bank.

Dyson V11 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Buy now at S$1,099

Dyson Fluffy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. (PHOTO: Lazada Singapore)

Dyson's vacuum cleaner makes cleaning easier for you with its advanced whole-machine filtration and LED screen that displays screentime.

Oximeter Digital

Buy now at S$1.99

Oximeter Digital. (PHOTO: Lazada Singapore)

Every household should keep one of these. The fingertip oximeter is used to measure blood oxygen saturation levels and pulse rates and it's suitable for family use.

KITCHEN APPLIANCES

Tatami Kitchen Rack

Buy now at S$29.90

Tatami Kitchen Rack. (PHOTO: Lazada)

Get organised with this kitchen rack!

La Gourmet Bread Maker

??? S$129 at Lazada Singapore

La Gourmet bread maker. (PHOTO: Lazada Singapore)

Enjoy your fresh and healthy bread every morning! This La Gourmet bread maker comes with a 13-hour pre-set timer, which you can set to bake your bread overnight and enjoy it fresh in the morning.

Mayer Digital Air Fryer

?? S$118 at Lazada

Mayer digital air fryer. (PHOTO: Lazada Singapore)

From whipping up meals in the kitchen, to making our work-from-home setups more enjoyable, the Mayer air fryer will be an attractive addition to any home. You can grill different sorts of meat without making a mess in your kitchen. On top of that, you could even bake egg tarts!

Ninja with Fresh Vac

Buy now at S$399

Ninja blender. (PHOTO: Lazada Singapore)

Enjoy homemade smoothies and shakes with this powerful blender.

Cornell 1.5L Cordless Kettle

?? S$34.90 at Lazada

Cornell kettle. (PHOTO: Lazada Singapore)

This electric tea kettle features British Strix thermostat technology and an auto shut-off to ensure user safety, energy-saving, and durability.

Tefal So Red 6-piece set

?? S$99 at Lazada

Complete your cookout with this beautiful set.

BABY & HOME CARE

Protect-a-Bed Baby Mattress Protector

?? S$18 at Lazada

Mattress protector. (PHOTO: Lazada Singapore)

Keep your bed clean and comfortable for your little bubba to sleep on.

Philips Avent Natural Bottles 330ml Twin Pack

?? S$23.80 at Lazada

Philips Avent Natural Bottles 330ml Twin Pack. (PHOTO: Lazada Singapore)

New bottle feed for your feeding routine.

BEAUTY

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair

?? S$87.60 at Lazada

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair. (PHOTO: Lazada Singapore)

Use this serum every day to help continuously repair the appearance of past damage, prevent future damage and deliver high levels of hydration to your skin.

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream

?? S$44.50 at Lazada

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream. (PHOTO: Lazada Singapore)

This everyday moisturiser boosts your skin with its hydrating ingredients such as glycoproteins and desert plants.

Laneige Essential Power Skin Refiner

?? S$36.55 at Lazada

Laneige Skin Refiner. (PHOTO: Lazada Singapore)

The Birch extract in the lotion, which is rich in amino acids and minerals, moisturises and softens skin and relieves dead skin cells by providing moisture and nourishment.

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Re-Cover

?? S$18.99 at Lazada

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair. (PHOTO: Lazada Singapore)

Cicapair Cream soothes skin damage caused by dryness, irritation, and inflammation. It’s formulated with an advanced Nolsome Capsule, which features a double-layer structure to improve the penetration of ingredients.

